Sugiyama’s 89th Minute Goal Lifts Boxers over Bearcats

SALEM, Ore. – Pacific Women’s Soccer picked up their second straight Northwest Conference win with a 2-1 win over Willamette in Salem.

Mirella Garcia opened the scoring with a goal in the first half while Cyd Sugiyama put the game away for the Boxers with an 89th minute goal.

Top Performers



Mirella Garcia converted her 6 th goal of the season which leads the Pacific so far this season.

Cyd Sugiyama was able to register her first goal of her Boxer career.

Emily Rutkowski recorded an assist on the Garcia goal making that her first on the year.

How It Happened

Willamette opened up the contest with a significant amount of offensive pressure on the Boxers back line. Over the course of the first 21 minutes, the hosts fired five shots with two of them on frame and saved by Kylie Pascual .

Pacific was able to crack into the scoresheet on their second shot of the game when Garcia netted a goal in the upper left corner of the goal in the 30th minute. The ball was set up by a Rutkowski through pass in which Garcia was able to turn in one touch and fire past the keeper. The Boxers would take a 1-0 lead into the Halftime break.

The first 15 minutes of the second half was relatively even before the Bearcats were able to level the game at one apiece on a goal from Sophie Cleland.

The score was still tied at one with two minutes remaining when the Boxers put the game away for good. Sugiyama was able to come up with a tackle on the ball to gain possession, turned and fired a shot that grazed the crossbar on the way to the back of the net. When the clock stopped due to the goal being scored, the time remaining was 1:26.

What It Means

Pacific earns three points in the NWC standings and improves their conference record to 2-3. The Boxers with the win passed Willamette putting them in fifth place in the conference standings.

Up Next

The Boxers head to McMinnville, Ore. Tomorrow for a 12 PM Matchup against Linfield University.

