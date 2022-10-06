Sugar Creek Arts Fest will bring thousands to Uptown Normal this weekend

NORMAL — Get your best jacket and sweater out of the closet: The Sugar Creek Arts Festival is here for the fall season.

First held in 1983, the event that now draws attendances reaching 20,000 Returns from 9 am to 4 pm Saturday and Sunday in Uptown Normal. The fest was moved from July to October last year.

McLean County Arts Center Executive Director Doug Johnson said it’s a huge undertaking making the event happen, with preparation spanning much of the year.

He also said returning to the fall “is great,” while adding the weather will be a little chillier this year than last. With 100 artists and several great bands lined up, they said they’re really looking forward to the weekend.

Johnson said Sunshine Artist Magazine has listed Sugar Creek among the top 100 arts festivals in the country, and he believes that’s because “the community really does support the arts.

“They appreciate it for the quality of artwork we’re able to attract to the festival.”

They said the fest has had wonderful sales to support the artists, who come from as far away as Wichita, Kansas. They’ve even had artists cancel the rest of their season last year after selling so much at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival.

Johnson said that’s terrific, adding they’re able to get that level of quality art here because the artists know the local community appreciates their work.

In 2021, The Pantagraph spoke with a painter and printmaker from Champaign, a traditional Chinese brush painter from Bloomington, and a Peoria sculptor who said the fest was “so thoughtfully done.”

Saturday’s live music roster begins with Americana folk rock by Chicago’s Ernie Hendrickson, followed by country covers by Bloomington’s Marcos Mendez, music by singer-songwriter Jon Troast, also of Bloomington, blues and soul by the Denise La Grassa Band, indie-Americana Styles by David Mayfield, husband-and-wife duo The Neals, and modern string band Tucked in Tees. Piedmont fingerpicker David Berchtold closes out Saturday night.

Lined up Sunday are Brian Choban and the Jazz Quintet, Biscuits N’ Gravy, blues and Motown by the Joe Zackland Band, early swing jazz plus Brazilian songs by Hannah Rose & the Sweet Nothings, and more soul and blues by Karen Cotton-Berry & the Baked Potatoes.

The Town of Normal announced Thursday that parking bans in Uptown go into effect Friday, along with road closures beginning at 2 pm that day.

The news release said “no parking” notices will be posted along Constitution Boulevard at 2 am Friday. Other parking stoppages start after noon that day on East Beaufort Street from Linden Street to the Uptown Circle, West Beaufort Street from the Circle to City Hall, North Street from Fell Avenue to the Circle, and a section of the block of Broadway south of North Street.

Those streets, in addition to the entire arc of the Uptown Circle, will be closed. Streets are expected to reopen by 6 pm Sunday.

The Uptown Parking Station will remain open for paid parking access. The release said the Trail East and Trail West parking lots will be cordoned off for vendor and artist parking for the fest.

The festival website states free parking will be available in the Town of Normal lot on South Linden Street, the College Avenue parking deck, and the School Street parking garage. Paid parking is also available at the Beaufort Street parking deck.