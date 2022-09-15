Suffolk Business Women host third annual golf tournament – The Suffolk News-Herald

The Suffolk Business Women host their third annual golf tournament Friday, Oct. 14 at the Sleepy Hole Golf Course.

The Charity organization’s largest fundraiser is anticipated to earn more than $25,000, all of which will be distributed among Suffolk charities, needy individuals and the Suffolk Business Women College Scholarship.

This year’s sold out tournament features 34 teams with a captain’s choice round of golf, lunch and dinner. The golfer who gets a hole-in-one on the 12th hole will win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander with bonus prizes, including EXS 5- and 3-woods, a Yeti cooler and a six-night, seven-day getaway.

The SBW golf tournaments in 2019 and 2021 raised in excess of $46,000. The women of the organization are very proud of the fact that all of their charitable endeavors go to enrich the Suffolk community, with donations going to the Suffolk Humane Society, Coalition Against Poverty in Suffolk, Boys and Girls Club of Suffolk and Project Lifesaver, among others.

“We’re looking forward to another successful day for Suffolk charities,”

President Kathy Russell said.

For information, contact Kathy Hines, tournament chairman, at 757-729-3704, or visit suffolkbusinesswomen.com or Suffolk Business Women’s Facebook page.