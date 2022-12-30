Suffolk Art Gallery’s Winter Exhibit continues throughout this January – The Suffolk News-Herald

Suffolk Art Gallery’s Winter Exhibit continues throughout this January Published 8:03 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

Art lovers can enjoy the beauty of The Magic Brush, a collection of paintings provided by the Blue Heron Chapter of the Sumi-e Society of America, now during the winter exhibit at the Suffolk Art Gallery.

The Blue Heron Chapter is a non-profit organization founded in 1988 that is made up of painters who focus on brushed ink and watercolor techniques. The chapter’s membership stretches throughout the Hampton Roads area.

The art gallery, located at 118 Bosley Ave., is open from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday and from 1-5 pm Sunday. The exhibit will run through Jan. 20.

Suffolk Cultural Arts Coordinator Angela Reavis detailed both the Sumi-e Society of America and the Blue Heron chapters while also providing information on the technique of “Sumi-e” in the world of painting.

“The Sumi-e Society of America is a national chapter and the Blue Heron chapter is our local chapter all throughout Hampton Roads and Suffolk area,” Reavis explained.

She said Sumi-e is a Japanese style of ink painting.

“All the pieces on display, since they are from the Blue Heron chapter of the Sumi-e Society, are indicative of that Japanese style of ink painting. So they all have a general theme in the technique, but they do have different compositions, or different themes, in what is being depicted.”

For more information, go to suffolkva.us/808/Suffolk-Art-Gallery or call (757) 514-7284. For information on the Blue Heron Chapter, go to blueheronsumie.org.