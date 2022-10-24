Sue Ross Arts Center hosts exhibit by nationally recognized artist

Sue Ross Arts Center

The Kirksville Arts Association currently has a new exhibit at the Sue Ross Arts Center — a large collection of original paintings by nationally recognized watercolor artist Dana Forrester. Forrester is a native of Kirksville and now resides in Independence.

Forrester is a Graduate of Truman State University with a BS in Art Education and has completed Graduate studies at both Truman and the Kansas City Art Institute. He was elected as a Signature member to the American Watercolor Society in 1981 and to the National Watercolor Society in 1980. He has taught many workshops, lectured at numerous events and has served as a judge in many art festivals and exhibitions. In 2021, Forrester was recognized as an artist of the month by the Missouri Arts Council.

Forrester is well known for his paintings of brick walls with advertising signs and collector cars. He began painting his brick wall series in the mid-’70s and received many regional and national awards for his focus on weathered and layered advertising signs painted on brick walls. It was a truly unique and direct look at the world, often showing the viewer a subject not noticed previously.

Forrester has been painting full time since the late 1980s. In 1988, he purchased his first Corvette Stingray, which resulted in a change of the subject of his art. While he has continued to explore the theme of brick buildings and advertising art, Collector automobiles became a major element of his work. His paintings are included in many private, corporate and museum collections including a mural at the National Corvette Museum.

Many in the area are familiar with his painting of the Kennedy Theater. The painting had been commissioned by Kirksville Arts and the original was lost in the fire that destroyed the arts center in 2016.

The exhibit will run through Nov. 23. A reception and meet and greet with the artist will be held Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 pm at the Sue Ross Arts Center, 215 S. Franklin Street in Kirksville, The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 11 am to 4 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm There is no charge to visit the arts center.