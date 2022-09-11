Suddenly reeling, Irish Wonder what’s next

SOUTH BEND — At 5:54 pm on a Saturday that was supposed to serve as a celebration, everything we thought we knew about this No. 8 Notre Dame football team, about this coaching staff, about the Rookie head coach, effectively evaporated into the Northern Indiana evening.

Poof. All the feel-good vibes are over. Gone. Like that, it’s all become difficult to dissect.

This was supposed to be a day remembered for when Marcus Freeman registered his first win on the Notre Dame sideline. Against an opponent that came to town nearly a three-touchdown underdog. After a hard game the first time out against No.2 Ohio State, Notre Dame would find its collective footing, boat-race Marshall and when it was over, have the game ball handed to the first-year head coach.

How the points were scored:Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21

Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21: What do the numbers tell us? Team and individual statistics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button