Johnny Manziel might’ve made a name for himself on the gridiron, but these days he spends plenty of time on the golf course. And he’s no weekend hack, either. Rumors have it that he plays near scratch, making him one of the top Celebrity Golfers in the world.

Like any other avid golfer, Manziel has become wrapped up in the drama of LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour. The saga has been nearly impossible to ignore this year, and it’s impacted his viewing experience as a fan.

7 interesting things I noticed while inspecting Johnny Manziel’s golf equipment By:

Andrew Tursky





“It’s hard,” Manziel said on this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar. “It sucks not getting to watch some of these guys anymore.”

Manziel proclaims himself as a “PGA [Tour] guy,” but now that some of the top talent has defected, he’s not watching some of his favorite players on a weekly basis anymore.

“It’s crazy seeing all this back-and-forth and how much negativity there is around the whole thing,” he said. “There’s a lot of hate about it.”

So, what does he miss most about the guys who’ve left for LIV?

“I want to watch DJ rip some bombs still,” he said.

However, while the schism in the sport has done some damage to pro golf, there are some positives from the entire ordeal, according to Manziel. The influx of money to the top guys is a boon for the sport, and the guaranteed stipend for the lower-level guys will do wonders as well.

Check out the entire Episode of Subpar below as Manziel weighs in on NIL deals, talks about his upcoming Netflix appearance and more.

Zephyr Melton is an Assistant editor for GOLF.com where he spends his days blogging, producing and editing. Prior to joining the team at GOLF.com, he attended the University of Texas followed by stops with Team USA, the Green Bay Packers and the PGA Tour. He assists on all things instruction and covers Amateur and Women’s golf.