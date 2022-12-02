Sucking less at golf starts with 2 simple keys, according to this top Coach | Instruction

Take a beat to assess the risk and figure out the smartest way to get in the fairway. Sometimes that means hitting a fairway wood, a hybrid, or even a middle iron. It might not be the most exciting option, but it will help you keep the ball in play and eliminate penalty strokes. It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean you should never hit your driver. It just means to be Sensible and use it only when the risk is very low.