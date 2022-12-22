Such A Shame’ – Georgia Hall ‘Speechless’ After Golf’s SPOTY Treatment

LPGA Tour player Georgia Hall has become the latest figure from the golfing world to criticize the BBC’s Sport Personality of the Year Awards following its Shameful treatment of golf at the 2022 ceremony.

There were six nominees for the award; Ronnie O’Sullivan, Beth Mead, Jessica Gadirova, Ben Stokes, Jake Wightman and Eve Muirhead, however there was no space for Matt Fitzpatrick, Winner of this year’s US Open title.

