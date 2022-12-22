Such A Shame’ – Georgia Hall ‘Speechless’ After Golf’s SPOTY Treatment

LPGA Tour player Georgia Hall has become the latest figure from the golfing world to criticize the BBC’s Sport Personality of the Year Awards following its Shameful treatment of golf at the 2022 ceremony.

There were six nominees for the award; Ronnie O’Sullivan, Beth Mead, Jessica Gadirova, Ben Stokes, Jake Wightman and Eve Muirhead, however there was no space for Matt Fitzpatrick, Winner of this year’s US Open title.

Hall took to Twitter to express her feelings on the ceremony and how the BBC failed to recognize golf yet again, saying: “Such a shame Golf doesn’t get the recognition it deserved yet again on #SPOTY @[email protected] just speechless.”

The 2018 Women’s British Open Winner was snubbed four years ago, failing to get Nominated despite becoming just the fourth female English Major winner. Following her snub, Hall’s Major triumph then infamously got just 10 seconds of air time during the 2018 SPOTY ceremony.

The Englishwoman wasn’t the only one to criticize SPOTY, with Ian Poulter describing the Awards as a “joke” while compatriot Justin Rose wrote: “One question @BBCSport @BBCSPOTY. What about @MattFitz94 and his @usopengolf win this year??”

Popular golf fan account Flushing It also voiced its opinion on the matter, saying: “Golf is one of the fastest growing sports in the UK, with players increasing from 3.6 million to 5.7 million since 2016. This year Matt Fitz became our first major Winner in 6 years, yet the BBC don’t think he deserves a nomination for SPOTY. What a joke.”

UK Golf Guy expressed similar sentiments towards the lack of coverage the sport received: “The annual BBC Sports Personality of the Year show was on today. It lasted 2 1/4 hours. Golf Featured for 64 seconds.

“Here is how they covered the 150th Open Championship, an English US Open Champion and a Northern Irish world number 1. Rather pathetic!”

Only two Golfers have won the award, Nick Faldo the last way back in 1989 and this can be seen as more evidence of the struggles the sport faces, despite having a Major Winner hailing from England for the first time in six years.