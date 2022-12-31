‘Such a Sens*al Feeling’: LIV Golf Chief Greg Norman Once Had a Rather Bizarre Way of Describing the ‘Rush’ Golf Legend Got From Playing Golf

Greg Norman is always very unique with his moves, particularly when it comes to golf. His decision to join the controversial LIV Golf league was met with widespread criticism. However, it is not just his actions that are different, but also his words. And he once drew a rather hilarious comparison between the feeling of playing golf and something unexpected.

How does playing golf feel to Greg Norman?

Norman, 67, plans to live a king-sized life until the specific age of 110. That gives away how much he likes to be in control of everything he does in his life. Well, that is how the golf star is – bold and carefree. The Aussie has had a wonderful career in professional golf with 89 tournament victories. Even in the PGA Tour, which he is so loudly against today, he holds 20 professional wins.

His records are living proof of how much he loves the game of golf. However, his choice of words to describe the alleged “rush” he gets might confuse you for a moment. In an interview with Men’s Health magazine, Norman talked about how he trusted the genes in his body to do wondrous things.

“Normans have some really good genes. On my mother’s side, it’s 90s and 100s. My dad is 93 this year. I’d like to hit 110,” they said. Coming to how he feels about playing on the field, the golfer described the feeling of hitting a ‘bite’ gold shot as “as good as having an org**m”.

Oct 30, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Greg Norman the LIV Golf CEO watches during the final round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Well, this is not very surprising coming out of the golf legend, who is famous for his fearless remarks in his media interactions. “I’m deadly serious,” they added. “There’s an absolute rush. The rotation of your body, the timing, the feel, the sound, the end results, the visual side of the ball taking off from the club face … it’s just such a sens*al feeling.” Quite an explanation there from the LIV Golf CEO.

However, after hitting more than 5 million golf balls on the course, Norman ought to have a lot of experience in the game. But his plans to live for 110 years included taking off from the field permanently. The golfer explained how he was living on painkillers and a cocktail of medicines. And it was all after having around 13 surgeries on his shoulders, hip, back, and knees. But thankfully, he was able to stop with the medicines in time.

