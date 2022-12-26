Succop kicks a field goal, Tampa takes the lead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) visit the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) for Sunday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in a game with postseason significance for Tom Brady’s team.

Buccaneers has lost 3 of the last 4 gamesand come from a defeat against the Cincinnati Bengals (23-34). In their last meeting, Bucs won 30-27.

Arizona has lost four in a row and are officially eliminated from any Playoff contention since a couple of weeks ago, and in third place of NFC West.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals live updates, NFL Week 16 2022 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Tom Brady and company have only one mission: to win in Glendale if they don’t want to jeopardize their chances of being NFC South Championssince with the victories of Carolina and New Orleans (both 6-9), they are just behind the Bucs (6-8).

A Tampa loss would cause a three-way tie for first place in the division with two games remaining, so Brady has the responsibility to pull out the game if he doesn’t want to make life difficult for himself.

The Cardinals have been a disappointment this year, after a 2021 in which they qualified for the Playoffswhere they were defeated in the wild card by the eventual champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

This year things have gone downhill for Arizona, and everything seems to indicate that the Chemistry between QB Kyler Murray and Coach Kliff Kingsbury has broken down. With nothing to lose, the only thing the Cards have to look forward to is putting their foot down against Tampa Bay.

Kickoff for the game at State Farm Stadium is scheduled for 20:20 ET.

Follow all the Sunday Night Football action right here on the MARCA English LIVE play-by-play.