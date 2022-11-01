Successful recruiting weekend with win over Spartans

Michigan football Hosted many recruits at The Big House over the weekend and it appears that they all loved what they saw.

The Maize and Blue had a wide range of recruits from the 2023 class all the way to the 2025 class at The Big House over the weekend to see Michigan take on its in-state rival, Michigan State.

The Wolverines dominated the Spartans moving to 8-0 with a 29-7 win. The Big House was rocking all night long. The fans were loud and the atmosphere was next level. Recruits got to see what Michigan has to offer.

What important recruits did Michigan football host on Saturday?

Three 2023 four-star Offensive linemen were in attendance on Saturday.; DJ Chester, Spencer Fano, and Caleb Lomu.

Chester is crystal balled to LSU, but he made the visit to Ann Arbor just days before he announced his commitment, so he definitely wanted one last look at Michigan. Chester is set to announce his commitment on Thursday, November 3rd.

The most important Recruit the Wolverines hosted over the weekend was 2024 composite five-star quarterback Jaydn Davis. He is the number-one-rated quarterback in the state of North Carolina per 247Sports.

On Sunday morning, 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wilfong put in a crystal ball for Jadyn Davis to Michigan. After the game, The Michigan Insider talked to Davis and his family among other top recruits who were in attendance.

“Jadyn had an excellent visit,” Davis’s father Jeremiah said. “They spent a lot of time with Coach Harbaugh and Weiss.” “The environment was crazy, Michigan State had to call timeouts and wait for the crowd to calm down,” Belleville (Mich.) High 2024 247Sports Composite four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley said. “Michigan always treats me like family especially Clinkscale and it’s just a great place to be. Me and Bryce (Underwood) had an amazing time at the game.”

It appears that the Wolverines impressed many top recruits from all over the country as well as some in-state. Michigan currently sits ranked third in the Big Ten 2023 recruiting rankings per 247Sports behind Ohio State and Penn State.