Subway deal propels Visual Art’s European expansionQSR Web

Sandwich chain Subway has partnered with Sweden-based Visual Art in a large deal that will expand Visual Art’s footprint throughout the Eurozone, according to a press release.

The deal is the culmination of a selection process that began in 2020 and covers 23 European markets, bringing digital signage and content renovations to Subway’s 5,000 stores throughout Europe, with its greatest presence in England, Germany and France. Visual art will be providing its Signage Player CMS software, which can turn existing smart TV sets into media players without a secondary media player hardware installation. The first phase of the rollout has covered approximately 1,000 restaurants.

“Our digital signage software could give them that solution, and we could also convert their 5,500 digital screens to our solution in two months without a single technician having to visit a restaurant,” Pontus Meyer, CEO at Visual Art, said in the release. “We have already started operations in several countries and are strong in the Nordic countries, Germany and Spain. Now we will expand to England, France and the Netherlands in a first step and then enter further European countries with the goal of becoming the largest and best digital signage provider in Europe.”