Submit to the 2023 El Corazón Art Exhibit » Dallas Innovates

The City of Dallas shares samples of the types of works that have been selected for the exhibition. [Source: City of Dallas]

Art and culture enthusiasts take note: the 2023 El Corazón Art Exhibition will be back for its 28th year at the Bath House Cultural Center in Dallas.

The exhibition—inspired by a card from a Mexican game called Lotería—is curated by Jose Vargas and features a diverse collection of artistic interpretations of the human heart that convey love, devotion, sorrow, and passion.

Lotería features cards adorned with illustrations and words representing common Latin American characters and objects. It was the card depicting a heart pierced by an arrow that sparked the idea for Vargas’ show, which has been a hit among audiences for its extended run as an annual show at the Bathhouse.

Submit entries by Jan. 7—and save the date for the show

Artists can still submit entries for the unique show. But hurry, the deadline for entries is Jan. 7. The El Corazón Exhibition at the Bath House Cultural Center show dates are Feb. 4 to March 4, 2023.

The event is free and open to the public.

Vargas, an artist and independent curator based in Dallas, has long worked with the Bath House Cultural Center and other venues within the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

The annual event celebrates the unique sensibilities of North Texas artists, while also providing education and appreciation of Latin American culture. Vargas’ curated show is an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy and appreciate a diverse collection of works from local artists in one place.

A welcoming venue

The Bath House Cultural Center has a 116-seat theater, two gallery spaces, the White Rock Lake Museum, and a number of multipurpose spaces. The center is dedicated to fostering the growth, development, and quality of multicultural visual and performing art in Dallas.

The center says that diversity flourishes there as visual and performing artists from an array of backgrounds find a welcoming venue for their work.

Artists participating in last year’s event include: Olga Arredondo-Brock, Lori Brennan, Mick Carr, Michael Carter, Sharin Clark, Joetta Currie, Patricia Curry, Steve Danner, Andrea M. Davis, Carlos Fresquez, Manny Garza, Erica D. Guajardo, Maria Haag, Robert Hamilton, Jose Angel Hernandez, Patrick J. Joven, Kathryn Kneip, Lynda Koshy, Sandy Kulkarni, Joanna LaGrone-Headrick, Al Bato Landoll, Braulio Lazón Conde & Rosalia Salazar Romo, Zander Lim, Eli Lorenz, Romulo Martinez, Juan de Dios Mora, Kelly Morris, James Neiswender, Janet Powell, Rocío Ramirez-Landoll, Reyes (About) Rivera, Serina Rodriguez, Joe Sarate, Evan Sartin, Stan Smith, Mack Spence, Dominique Spottswood, Luke Stanford, T. Stone, Jose Vargas, Emily Villarma, Tamara Villarma, Kathy Windrow, Wendy Woodring, Donna Zarbin-Byrne, and Sharon Zigrossi.

The Bath House Cultural Center, a division of the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, is located on the east shore of White Rock Lake at 521 E. Lawther, Dallas, TX 75218.

The Bath House Cultural Center receives funding from the City of Dallas and additional support from the Texas Commission on the Arts.

WATCH

Check out the 2021 show in the video below, along with an interview with Vargas.

Quincy Preston contributed to this report.

Get on the list.

Dallas Innovates, every day.

Sign up to keep your eye on what’s new and next in Dallas-Fort Worth, every day.