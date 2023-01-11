Submissions for 2023 Hoosier Women Artists Exhibition Being Accepted

The Hoosier Women Artists Exhibition celebrates the work of talented female artists throughout Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Govt. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Arts Commission today announced details for the 2023 Hoosier Women Artists Exhibition and began accepting submissions.

“Every year I look forward to showcasing the work of Talented Hoosier women in my office and across the Statehouse,” Lt. Govt. Crouch said. “I am excited to see what unique pieces are submitted this year and to celebrate the artists behind them.”

Established in 2008, the Hoosier Women Artists Exhibition celebrates the importance of art and creativity in Hoosier communities and highlights the work of talented female artists throughout Indiana. Selected designers will have their artwork displayed in the offices of female elected officials at the Indiana Statehouse and at the Governor’s Residence.

Submissions are open from Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Feb. 3 and can be made through the Indiana Arts Commission’s Online Application System.

A reception will be held March 29, 2023 at the Indiana Statehouse to honor and showcase the selected artists.

For more information on the program and eligibility requirements, visit https://www.in.gov/lg/ask-suzanne/hoosier-women-artists/.