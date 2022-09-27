Sublime Jota goal nets Celtic award; it may not be the only prize it scoops this season

Jota’s stunning Strike against Aberdeen on Flag Day has been named as the Celtic TV Goal of the Month for July/August.

The Strike was chosen by former Celt Simon Donnelly, and beat competition from the Portuguese winger’s long-range effort against Kilmarnock, Giorgos Giakoumakis’s overhead kick in the same game, two goals from Kyogo against Dundee United and Lucy Ashworth-Clifford’s brilliant finish against Motherwell.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

The Aberdeen goal saw Jota receive the ball from David Turnbull, turn, shimmy his way to the right-hand side and unleash a stunning effort past Kelle Roos.

It capped off a pretty good opening day for Celtic, although Ange Postecoglou wasn’t quite as content post-match.

The roar when the 25-yard strike hits the back of the net tells you everything you need to know.

If Celtic scores a better long-range goal all season, it will have to be something spectacular.

The goal is likely to be in the running for the Celtic Goal of the Season award – won by Kyogo last season for his second in the League Cup final against Hibernian.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Jota is also pretty likely to be securing the September award after his exploits in the recent derby.

With four goals in seven league matches, he has shown a real thirst for goals this season. But there is so much more to come from him and his fellow teammates.

Hopefully, we’re about to start seeing it from this weekend onwards.

In other news, there was some encouraging news that went under the radar in Sky Sports’ announcement earlier