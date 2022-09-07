Sub gives Ida a lift; four volleyball teams get league wins

IDA – Ida’s soccer team got a lift from a sub to remain unbeaten Tuesday night.

The Blue Streaks trailed Clinton 1-0 in the 38th minute, when Asher Hammer came in off the bench and made a game-changing play.

“Asher Hamm was subbed in as a striker made an aggressive play on the ball and a nice pass to Evan Schmidtz who finishes from about the 25 yard outside the box on the right side of the field,” Ida Coach Tim Allen said.

That tied the game at halftime.

The score remained 1-1 until the 35th minute when a pass from goalkeeper Cole Angerer got through to Schmidtz, who finished for his second goal of the night and a 2-1 win.

Connor Ramsey, Dustin Holycross, Wade Johnston and Donnie Lutz led the defense for 3-0 Ida.

