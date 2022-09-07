Sub gives Ida a lift; four volleyball teams get league wins

IDA – Ida’s soccer team got a lift from a sub to remain unbeaten Tuesday night.

The Blue Streaks trailed Clinton 1-0 in the 38th minute, when Asher Hammer came in off the bench and made a game-changing play.

“Asher Hamm was subbed in as a striker made an aggressive play on the ball and a nice pass to Evan Schmidtz who finishes from about the 25 yard outside the box on the right side of the field,” Ida Coach Tim Allen said.

That tied the game at halftime.

The score remained 1-1 until the 35th minute when a pass from goalkeeper Cole Angerer got through to Schmidtz, who finished for his second goal of the night and a 2-1 win.

Connor Ramsey, Dustin Holycross, Wade Johnston and Donnie Lutz led the defense for 3-0 Ida.

PREP SOCCER

Pioneer pulls away

ANN ARBOR — Monroe trailed just 1-0 at halftime, but Ann Arbor Pioneer pulled away after the intermission for a 6-0 win Tuesday.

“We battled hard but conceded a second from a corner after an hour and then lost Nick Braden the keeper to a thigh injury and the roof caved in, Monroe Coach Ian Cooke said.

Austin Dunn, Logan Janes and Lucis Rzepa had strong games for Monroe.

Johnson nets Winner

SALINE — Trevin Johnson’s penalty kick produced the only goal of the game, lifting State LIne Christian over Washtenaw Christian 1-0 Tuesday.

Cooper Worley made a good Rush and was shoved to the ground to draw the penalty kick call. Johnson connected on a PK for the third time this season.

Eli Dyer made 8 saves to record his third shutout of the season for 4-3 State Line.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Fisher’s serves up points

PETERSBURG – Ava Fisher served for 15 points, including 2 aces, to lead Summerfield past Sand Creek 25-15; 25-16; 25-18 Tuesday.

Addy Ciacelli (16 assists, 6 points), Megan Pease (6 kills, 2 blocks) and

Kailee LaPlante (11 points, 4 kills) were also standouts for Summerfield in its Tri-County Conference opener.

The Bulldogs also won the junior varsity match 25-23; 23-25; 25-23 behind strong play from Maya Stone (9 points, 6 aces, 5 digs, 2 kills), Riley Soldwish (6 points, 3 aces, 6 kills, 6 assists0, Sarah Prati (3 aces, 3 kills, 11 assists) and Mia Samples (2 aces, 4 kills).

Big night for Sweeney

BRITTON – Sophomore Elizabeth Sweeny Rang up 10 points, 5 kills and 5 digs as Erie Mason knocked off Britton Deerfield 25-14, 25-18, 26-24 Tuesday.

Jenna Wright also was credited with 5 kills and 5 digs. Angela Sweeney and Cameron Zaleski racked up 11 and 9 kills, respectively, Cameron Zaleski (15) and Jayanna Willets (11) led in digs and Brooklyn Langenderfer was credited with 29 assists.

Mason’s junior varsity won 25-12, 25-16, 15-9 with Raelynn Lay (15 points, aces, 5 digs, 4 kills and Clara Tibia (11 points, 7 aces) leading the way.

Andrews assists Whiteford

OTTAWA LAKE – Alaina Andrews logged 14 assists as Whiteford beat Emmanuel Christian in three sets Tuesday to improve to 2-4 on the season.

The Bobcats also got 9 digs from Aly VanBrandt, 6 kills from Kenzie Gray and 5 aces from Ava Hillard.

Ida holds on

CLINTON — Ida had a thriller to open its Lenawee County Athletic Association season Tuesday, holding off Clinton 25-19, 25-13, 16-25, 12-25, 15-6.

Ellie Jones led with 6 kills followed by Kylie Grieser and Kaylee Stein with 5 each. Mia Karl added 3 blocks and Kylee Burkey 11 digs.

PREP SWIMMING

Zaleski leads SMCC

WILLIS — Maya Zaleski was second in both the 50 and 500-yard freestyles as St. Mary Catholic Central fell 90-71 to Ypsilanti Lincoln and 96-60 to Ann Arbor Greenhills Tuesday.

Kaylee Kamprath, Katelyn Rutkowski, McKenzie Kidd, Mary Claire Wright, Catherine Ambs, Isabelle Niedermeyer, and Joyce Dietrich also swam well for the Kestrels.

PREP TENNIS

Milan tied up

ANN ARBOR – Matthew Bowman (No. 1 singles) and Zach Farmer-Luke Morse (No. 3 doubles) won three-set matches for Milan in a 4-4 tie with Ann Arbor’s Gabriel Richard Tuesday.

Other Milan wins came from Nathan Bowman and Gavin Kruise-Gunnar Kruise.