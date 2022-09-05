SU has interest in a 4-star point guard from Baltimore

According to the 247Sports Web site, Syracuse basketball coaches have interest in 2025 four-star point guard Tyler Jackson.

The 6-foot-1 Jackson suits up for high-school and AAU teams in Baltimore. He is entering his sophomore campaign at the Saint Frances Academy, and Jackson competes in grassroots basketball for the Team Thrill in the Under Armor Association league.

As a member of the 2025 class, Jackson’s recruiting process is just getting started. College coaches can’t even contact him directly until June 15 of next year.

Still, according to recruiting services, Jackson holds early Scholarship offers from teams such as Illinois, Rutgers, DePaul, Rhode Island, George Mason and North Carolina A&T.

Additionally, per his bio on the 247Sports Web site, Jackson is garnering interest from the Orange, Maryland and Drexel.

The Saint Frances Academy is often one of the top high-school hoops squads across the state of Maryland. In the 2021-22 season, according to the MaxPreps Web site, the Panthers compiled a 35-6 overall record and were ranked No. 5 in Maryland.

Over the years, ‘Cuse coaches have certainly recruited top-flight prospects who hail from the Baltimore and Washington, DC, Metropolitan areas.

Last October, Syracuse basketball offered a Scholarship to 2024 five-star big man Derik Queen. The 6-foot-9 Queen, as a freshman, was a star for the Saint Frances Academy, earning national freshman of the year honors from MaxPreps in 2020-21.

Queen, who earlier this summer led the Team Thrill 17U division to the Under Armor Association championship, transferred to the Powerhouse Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., for his sophomore season and is now entering his junior term there.

Turning back to Jackson, when Rivals.com released its initial 2025 national rankings not too long ago, he arrived as four stars and No. 37 across the country.

Per a recent article from 247Sports national analyst Dushawn London, Jackson is looking to set up some unofficial visits in the future, with possible trips to Illinois and Rutgers, among others.

As he prepares for his sophomore season at the Saint Frances Academy, Jackson said to London, “I want to show people I’m that guy. I get buckets but I make sure to get my teammates involved.”

We’ll certainly continue to track the recruitment of this talented point guard from Baltimore moving forward.