SU has interest in 4-star forward who won AAU title

Syracuse basketball coaches are busy doling out Scholarship offers to, and showing interest in, a range of 2024 high-school prospects.

One such player is four-star forward Jadyn Harris, who is from the talent-rich Baltimore and Washington, DC, corridor. As we previously noted, when the contact period for this class opened up on June 15, the ‘Cuse reached out to the 6-foot-6 Harris, per Stockrisers.com founder Jake Weingarten.

More recently, Weingarten said in a tweet that numerous teams, including Syracuse basketball, are expected to visit Harris in the coming weeks, as the fall recruiting period has begun.

Old Dominion and Penn State have offered 2024 prospect Jadyn Harris a scholarship, they said @Stockrisers. Ohio State, Syracuse, Georgetown, Vanderbilt, Maryland, are expected to go see him over the next few weeks as well. This is a name to keep tabs on. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 10, 2022

Earlier this summer on the AAU circuit, Harris was a stand-out for the Baltimore-based Team Thrill in the Under Armor Association league. In fact, he played a key role as Team Thrill captured the Under Armor Association’s 16U championship.

Syracuse basketball is taking a close look at 2024 four-star forward Jadyn Harris.

Harris is entering his junior year at Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Va. He had said via Twitter in mid-June that he was planning to transfer to Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, NY, but Weingarten tweeted out in mid-August that Harris would remain at Bishop O’Connell High School.

While Harris isn’t currently in the 2024 national rankings from some of the primary recruiting services, I’d anticipate that changing, given his performances this spring and summer in grassroots basketball.

When I wrote this column, Rivals.com had Harris rated as the No. 100 prospects across the country in his cycle.

In mid-June, when the contact period in 2024 opened up, enabling college coaches to directly reach out to players in this class, Harris heard from a handful of teams besides Syracuse basketball, including Arizona, Ohio State, Georgetown, Yale and Longwood, according to Weingarten.

During this recently begun fall recruiting period, where college coaches can visit high-school players off-campus, Harris is likely to get visits from teams such as Ohio State, Georgetown, Vanderbilt and Maryland, along with the Orange, per Weingarten.

In looking at recruiting Web sites and Harris’ Twitter pagehis offer sheet includes Maryland, Texas A&M, NC State, Bryant, Missouri, Penn State, Utah State, Old Dominion and Southeastern Louisiana.

We’ll certainly continue to monitor Harris’ recruiting process. He’s a fast-rising prospect in the 2024 class, and I always love to see Syracuse basketball coaches targeting players in the DC and Baltimore areas.