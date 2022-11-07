Stylish hats for on and off the course

Keep scrolling for the best golf hats of 2022, curated by GOLF. GOLF

Check out GOLF’s Picks for the best golf hats of 2022, which includes Adidas, Nike, Puma and more. We made a special Shoutout to our GOLF American-themed hats from our Pro Shop, and you’ll even find a hat from Bob Does Sports in this curated assortment.

Best golf hats 2022

American Themed

Show your American pride with these patriotic American-themed hats from our GOLF and Nicklaus brands.

American Flag needlepoint hat $35 Old Glory never looked so good. The stars and stripes in a needlepoint design is a modern touch with a vintage look. Show your patriotic pride all summer long. This adjustable strap hat is one size fits all.

American Flag rope hat $35 Celebrate the red, white and blue with this limited-edition USA rope hat. This snapback hat is one size fits all.

Nicklaus USA Bear Hat $35 The Golden Bear meshes well with red, white, and blue! Get this limited-edition Nicklaus hat while it lasts! This adjustable strap hat is one size fits all.

Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus, the Golden Bear, is considered one of the Greatest Golfers of all time, and we have his merch in the Pro Shop!

Nicklaus Yellow-Bear Cap: Limited Edition $30 A mid-fit, unstructured cap that features an eye-catching yellow bear. The back closure combines a cloth strap with a pewter slider. This hat is sold exclusively here on GOLF.com and is available in a super limited quantity — if it speaks to you, you'll want to act quickly because it'll likely sell out soon and there's no promise we'll ever bring it back.

Nicklaus Bucket Hat: Limited Edition (Navy Stripe) $40 A classic-cut, semi-structured bucket hat that's made from chino twill. The yellow bear and navy stripes work in tandem to celebrate Jack's legacy. This hat is sold exclusively here on GOLF.com and is available in a super limited quantity — if it speaks to you, you'll want to act quickly because it'll likely sell out soon and there's no promise we'll ever bring it back.

Nicklaus Rope Hat: Limited Edition (NAVY) $35 A structured, deep-fitting rope hat that's vintage-yet-modern and celebrates Young Jack's preferred style of headwear. This hat is sold exclusively here on GOLF.com and is available in a super limited quantity — if it speaks to you, you'll want to act quickly because it'll likely sell out soon and there's no promise we'll ever bring it back. This snapback hat is one size fits all.

"Nicklaus '86" relaxed hat $30 This relaxed dad-hat depicts one of the most iconic moments in golf history – when the GOAT, Jack Nicklaus, sunk his birdie putt to take the lead, and ultimately clinch his historic 18th Major Championship at the age of 46.

GOLF

This is GOLF Magazine’s very own brand. Here are some of our latest and greatest designs.

"GOLF" Bucket Hat $40 These trendy bucket hats are branded with our "GOLF" logo. They're 100% soft cotton, and are meant for the course and beyond. This hat is sold exclusively here on GOLF.com and is available in a super limited quantity — if it speaks to you, you'll want to act quickly because it'll likely sell out soon and there's no promise we'll ever bring it back.

'GOLF is Life' Relaxed Hat $30 GOLF is more than a game. GOLF is life. This hat is a not-so-subtle reminder of that fact. This relaxed fit hat is one-size-fits-all with an adjustable strap in the back.

Azalea Hat $30 *This product will be ready to ship on April 10​​*​​ ​ Celebrate golf's first major of the year with this preppy, needlepoint Azalea hat. It's a great style for the second Sunday in April, but will look great all season long. This hat is one size all with an adjustable strap.

Birdie Juice

Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, a duo unlike any other. Check out these best-sellers, and don’t forget to listen to their latest Episode with Johnny Manziel.

Birdie Juice Script Rope Hat $30 "Birdie Juice" is a rallying cry for loyal followers of Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz. If you know, you know. Join the movement with a hat that would make the boys proud. This snapback hat is one size fits all.

'Get Amongst It' Statement Hat $30 "Get Amongst It" is a rallying cry for loyal followers of Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz. If you know, you know. Join the movement with a hat that would make the boys proud. This snapback hat is one size fits all.

Nike

Play and look like a pro in these stylish hats.

Nike TW Dri-Fit Advanced Aerobill L91 $35 Nike's TW L91 cap offers a lightweight, breathable design. Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your head for faster evaporation, keeping it dry and comfortable. L91 stretches for a comfortable fit and features a Tiger Woods' logo front patch, a red underlayer, perforations on the side and back panels, and a soft, absorbent sweatband.

Nike Dri-Fit L91 Tech $20 The Nike Dri-FIT Legacy91 cap offers a breathable design. Embroidered eyelets and Dri-FIT technology keep the head cool and dry. L91 stretches for a personalized fit and features a soft, absorbent sweatband and adjustable metal buckle closure.

Cougar

Did you know we also offer Puma in our Pro Shop? Check out these Puma Lids now.

Puma Sunday Funday Snapback $35 Your favorite cap is now better than ever. Flexfit 110 technology combined with a quick dry, antibacterial fabrication keeps your cap fresh while providing all day comfort. This structured hat features the P logo on the front.

Puma Pounce Adjustable $19.99 The Puma Pounce Adjustable cap uses moisture-wicking technology in its sweatband and a velcro closure for proper comfort. The cap is designed with a pre-molded curve, an 18-hold pull tab and a raised Puma Cat logo.

Puma Nice Guy Snapback $35 The Puma Nice Guy Snapback features an all-around poly frame, flat brim, and Heart&Club logo front and center

Adidas

Everyone needs a good sun hat. This one even has SPF 50+ protection.

Adidas UPF Sun $19.97 The UPF Sun Hat will protect your head and neck from the sun's rays. It is made of 100% polyester double weave and provides UPF 50+ protection. Since the brim is so wide, protection extends to your neck and below. A removable drawstring cord helps keep the hat comfortable and secure.

Trap Golf

Passion, practice, self-motivation… with a touch of modern stylishness.

Trappy La Rope Cap $48 It's hard work and dedication that helps you break through and change the game. No matter what happens to you, no matter what the circumstance — it's always about that next move. You gotta keep hustling.

Devereux

Funny story how Devereux developed this design. Their dad used to tell a joke: “Do you know why they call this game golf? Because all the other four letter words were taken.” This joke evolved into what is now the culture of their brand.

G*LF Hat – Black $35 G*LF is about real Golfers — good ones, bad ones, mediocre ones — who play to have fun, even though it can be frustrating as hell. We aim to make G*LF a cultural movement to progress the game.

Bob Does Sports

If you don’t follow Bob Does Sports, you’re missing out on some hilarious golf content. Bob may even have another brand coming soon… Breezy Golf. Keep your eye out for it.