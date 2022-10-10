Styles Prescod Picks Up Iowa Football Offer

Styles Prescod does his homework, on and off the field. The Class of 2024 Offensive lineman understands the importance of finding a college that can develop his mind and game.

He sees that with the Hawkeyes.

“Iowa has an extremely rich history with building quality linemen,” Prescod told HN. “You could definitely argue that there’s no place better at doing so in the country.”

Prescod (6-6, 265) now has the opportunity to become a Hawkeye after picking up a Scholarship offer while visiting campus this past weekend. The Fishers (IN) Hamilton Southeastern High standout also reports opportunities from Ball State, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Purdue, Toledo, West Virginia and Western Michigan. Notre Dame and Wisconsin are showing interest.

