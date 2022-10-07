STVM reaches girls golf state tournament; score and schedules

GIRLS GOLF

Division II district tournament at Sable Creek

The Irish are headed to the greens in Columbus.

St. Vincent-St. Mary snagged the third and final state qualifying spot Thursday at the Division II district tournament at Sable Creek Golf Course in Hartville. The Irish finished with a round of 379, finishing behind Champions independence (361) and runner-up Hawken (363).

Junior Raygan Hoover led the way for the Irish with a round of 81, tying for fifth place in the individual race. Junior Reeser Latta (93), freshman Caitrin Coyle (97) and freshman Rylee Hoover (108) also had scoring rounds ahead of STVM.

Hannoverton United’s Mati Fines and Ravenna’s Abby Retherford tied with rounds of 77. Fines then won a playoff to take medalist honors.

The Irish move to the Division II state tournament, which takes place Oct. 14 and 15 at The Ohio State University’s Gray Course.

Division I Sectional tournament at Fox Den

Suburban League fans saw a familiar finish Thursday at Fox Den Golf Course in Stow: Highland finished well out in front, while Nordonia and Hudson came in together.

Highland won the Sectional title at Fox Den with a score of 301, while Hudson and Nordonia tied for second at 317. North Royalton snagged the final district Qualifying sot with a round of 358.

Hornets junior Isabelle Goyette continued her dominant fall, winning medalist honors with a round of 66. She finished eight strokes ahead of runner-up Julian Gulla of Nordonia (74) and nine ahead of Nordonia’s Christina Nagy (75).

Hudson’s Lizzy Grant and Emma Burling shot rounds of 77, joining Highland’s Elizabeth Coleman in fourth place.

Individually, Walsh Jesuit junior Annie Stencel (80) and Firestone junior Alexandria Vardon (83) each qualified for the district tournament.

The Division I district tournament will take place at Brookledge Golf Club in Cuyahoga Falls Oct. 13.

VOLLEYBALL

Wadsworth 25-25-25, Dover 22-14-14

In Thursday’s non-league win over Dover, Wadsworth’s Aly Snyder did it all. She had 27 assists, a pair of solo blocks and scored 10 service points, including five aces. Snyder’s night helped the Grizzlies improve to 12-8 overall.

Tallmadge 25-25-25, Kent Roosevelt 14-11-7

Lexi Gray had 28 assists, Hannah Eyre recorded 16 kills and Maya Dexter had 19 digs to lead Tallmadge to a Suburban League American Conference win on Thursday.

—Compiled by Michael Leonard and Don Coughlin.

FOOTBALL

Scoreboard

Thursday’s Results

Buchtel at East, ppd.

Parma Heights Holy Name 35, Parma Normandy 14

Schedule

Friday’s Games

(All games 7 pm unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban (7-0) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-1)

Austintown Fitch (6-1) at Wadsworth (5-2)

Barberton (4-3, 3-1) at Aurora (6-1, 4-0)

Canisius (NY) (3-2) at Massillon (6-1)

Canton Central Catholic (4-3) at East Liverpool (1-6)

Chippewa (2-5, 1-3) at Norwayne (5-2, 3-1)

Cloverleaf (6-1, 4-0) at Norton (5-2, 3-1)

Crestwood (3-4, 1-2) at Middlefield Cardinal (3-4, 1-2)

Fairless (5-2, 2-2) at Manchester (0-7, 0-4)

Field (3-4, 2-2) at Coventry (5-2, 2-2)

Garfield (4-3, 2-0) at Ellet (3-4, 1-1)

Highland (7-0, 4-0) at Cuyahoga Falls (1-6, 0-4)

Jackson (4-3, 2-2) at Canton McKinley (3-4, 3-1)

Lake (6-1, 2-1) at North Canton Hoover (5-2, 2-1)

Louisville (2-5) at GlenOak (2-5)

Marlington (0-7, 0-2) at Minerva (0-6, 0-2)

Medina (6-1, 3-0) at Brunswick (2-5, 1-2)

Mentor Lake Catholic (2-5, 0-1) at Walsh Jesuit (5-2, 1-0)

Mogadore (6-0, 1-0) at Southeast (4-2, 0-0)

Nordonia (5-2, 2-2) at Stow (1-6, 0-3)

North Royalton (4-3, 2-1) at Hudson (7-0, 4-0)

Northwest (5-2, 3-1) at Triway (4-3, 2-2)

Orrville (3-4, 2-2) at CVCA (5-2, 3-1)

Perry (4-3, 1-2) at Green (3-4, 1-2)

Revere (2-5, 1-3) at Copley (2-5, 1-3)

Rootstown (5-2) at Grand Valley (1-6)

Springfield (0-7, 0-4) at Ravenna (2-5, 0-4)

Strongsville (2-5, 0-3) at Euclid (1-6, 0-2)

St. Thomas Aquinas (0-6, 0-1) at Warren JFK (6-1, 1-1)

Tallmadge (5-2, 2-2) at Kent Roosevelt (2-5, 1-4)

Twinsburg (1-6, 0-4) at Brecksville (2-5, 1-2)

West Branch (6-1, 2-0) at Alliance (6-1, 2-0)

Woodridge (4-3, 3-1) at Streetsboro (4-3, 2-2)

Wooster (4-3, 3-2) at Mansfield (5-2, 3-1)

—

Saturday’s Games

Buchtel (3-4, 2-0) vs. East (4-3, 2-0), at Ellet, noon

North (1-6, 0-2) at Firestone (0-7, 0-2), noon

VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s Scoring Summaries

ELLET 25-25-25, NORTH 3-8-9

Assists: Wright (E) 11. digs: Phillips (E) 8. Kills: Trowbridge (E) 5. Service Points: Wright (E) 19, 7 aces.

Records: Unless 9-7, 6-2.

TALLMADGE 25-25-25, KENT ROOSEVELT 11-14-7

Kills: Eyre (T) 16. Assists: Gray (T) 28. digs: Dexter (T) 19. Blocks: Blatt (T) 3. Aces: Eyre (T) 3, Dexter (T) 3. JV Score: Tallmadge, 25-19, 25-4.

WADSWORTH 25-25-25, DOVER 22-14-14

Assists: Snyder (W) 27. Kills: Zero (W) 15. digs: Brandenburg (W) 13. Blocks: Snyder (W) 2. Service Points: Snyder (W) 10, 5 aces.

Records: Wadsworth 12-8.

Schedule

Saturday’s Games

Austintown Fitch at Perry, 11:15 a.m

Buchtel at Berea-Midpark, noon

Manchester at Canton Central Catholic, 10 a.m

Nordonia at Highland, noon

Norwayne at St. Vincent-St. Mary, noon

Our Lady of the Elms at Western Reserve Academy, 5 p.m

Revere at Hudson, noon

Walsh Jesuit at Col. Bishop Watterson, 10 am

West Holmes at Orrville, noon

Wooster at GlenOak, 12:30 p.m

SOCCER

BOYS

Thursday’s Scoring Summaries

ORRVILLE 3, NORTHWEST 0

Halftime: Orrville, 2-0. Goals: Wayt (O) 2, Dennison (O). Assists: None. Shots on Goal: Orr., 25-2. Corner Kicks: Orr., 6-3. Clay: Paulson (NW) 20; Gonzales (O) 2.

Records: Northwest 8-6, 5-4; Orrville 13-1-2, 9-0-0.

LOUISVILLE 12, MASSILLON 2

Halftime: Louisville, 6-2. Goals: Burton (L) 3, Dillen (L) 2, Johnston (L) 2, Diller (L) 2, Adams (L), Sanders (L), Lowder (L). Assists: Burton (L) 2, Porter-Kovacic (L), Adams (L), Diller (L), Paquelet (L), Dillen (L), Lowder (L), Darrow (L).

Records: Louisville 10-4-0.

PAINESVILLE RIVERSIDE 6, AURORA 0

Halftime: Riverside, 3-0. Goals: Turic (R) 2, Landbraf (R), Leopardi (R), Hribari (R), Tomlinson (R). Assists: Leopard (R). Shots: Riv., 16-9. Shots are Goals: Riv., 7-4. Clay: Balkisson (A) 8; Silva (R) 4.

Records: Aurora 3-9-1; Painesville Riverside 9-5-2.

Schedule

Saturday’s Games

(All games 7 pm unless noted)

Barberton at Lake

Brunswick at Jackson

Cuyahoga Falls at Firestone, 1 p.m

Lake Center Christian at Gates Mills Hawken, 1 p.m

North Royalton at GlenOak

Perrysburg at Strongsville, 3 p.m

Waynedale at Chippewa, 2 p.m

—

Monday’s Game

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Fairview Park Fairview, 7 p.m

GIRLS

Thursday’s Scoring Summaries

MEDINA 3, ONTARIO 0

Halftime: Medina, 1-0. Goals: Boebel (M), Sipsock (M), Perfect (M). Assists: Ma (M), Perfect (M), Cusick (M). Shots on Goal: Med., 15-2. Corner Kicks: Med., 6-2. Clay: Blomquist (M) 2, Smith (M) 0, Cassidy (M) 0.

Schedule

Saturday’s Games

Archbishop Hoban at Rocky River Magnificat, 3 p.m

Chippewa at Waynedale, 1 p.m

Cleveland Heights at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m

Cuyahoga Falls at GlenOak, 11 a.m

Field at Highland, 7 p.m

Jackson at Copley, 5 p.m

Lake at Austintown Fitch, 3 p.m

Marlington at Woodridge, 5 p.m

Medina at Brecksville, 7 p.m

Sylvania Northview at Walsh Jesuit, 1 p.m

Twinsburg at Brunswick, 7 p.m

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne at Strongsville, 5 p.m

TENNIS

Thursday’s Results

NORTHEAST DIVISION I SECTIONAL

(At Springside Athletic Club, Bath Twp.)

Singles

Quarterfinals: Mathur (Wooster) d. Komlanc (Copley) 6-1, 6-0; R. McHale (Walsh Jesuit) d. E.Liu (Hudson) 6-3, 6-2; Kavenagh (Revere) d. S.Liu (Brecksville) 6-3, 6-1; Oberhaus (Highland) d. Hannan (Hudson) 6-1, 6-0 .

Doubles

Quaterfinals: Sgambati-Mad.Pawlak (Highland) d. Scaria-Kannan (North Royalton) 6-0, 6-0; Anoop-Guzic (Strongsville) d. Gabriel-Sanders (Walsh Jesuit) 6-1, 6-2; Iltchev-Martens (Brecksville) d. Gesler-Katiyar (North Royalton) 6-1, 6-1; Gillin-Boucher (Highland) d. Uijtewaal-Tuttle (Hudson) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

GOLF

BOYS

Thursday’s Results

NORTHEAST DIVISION III DISTRICT

(At Tannenhauf Golf Club, Alliance)

Note: The top three teams and top three individuals not on a Qualifying team advance to the State Tournament.

Team Results: 1. Dalton 327; 2. Warren JFK 332 ; 3. Youngstown Mooney 347; 4. Independence 349; 5. Mogadore 353; 6. Loudonville 354; 7. Rootstown 360; 8. Kinsman Badger 360; 9. Columbiana 363.

Individual Qualifiers: 2. Pillar (Independence) 78; 3. (road) Sibila*(Tuslaw) 79; 5. Pendergast (Mogadore) 80.

GIRLS

NORTHEAST DIVISION I SECTIONAL

(At Fox Den Golf Course, Stow)

Note: The top four teams and top four individuals not on a Qualifying team advance to the District Tournament.

Team Results: 1. Highland 301; 2nd (road) Nordonia 314, Hudson 314; 4. North Royalton 358; 5. Walsh Jesuit 360; 6. Streetsboro 365; 7. Revere 373; 8. Brecksville 383; 9. Mayfield 394; 10. Firestone 408; 11. Wadsworth 411; 12. Shaker Heights 419; 13. Tallmadge 425; 14. Eastlake North 438; 15. Twinsburg 452.

Individual Qualifiers: 8. (Road) Lamb (Shaker Heights) 79; 10. (Road) Stencel (Walsh Jesuit) 80; 15. Vardon (Firestone) 83; 18. (road) Iannetta (Eastlake North) 86.

NORTHEAST DIVISION II DISTRICT

(At Sable Creek Golf Course, Hartville)

Note: The top three teams and top three individuals not on a Qualifying team advance to the State Tournament.

Team Results: 1. Independence 361; 2. Shaker Heights Hawken 363; 3. St. Vincent-St. Mary 379; 4. Canton Central Catholic 386; 5. Youngstown Ursuline 389; 6. West Branch 400; 7. Chagrin Falls 403; 8. Southeast 409; 9. Columbiana 428; 10. Warren Champion 449; 11. Columbia Station Columbia 465; 12. Canton South 466.

Individual Qualifiers: 1st (road) Retherford (Ravenna) 77, Zines (Hanoverton United) 77; 2. (tie) Maschke (Shaker Heights Laurel) 79.