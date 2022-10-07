STVM reaches girls golf state tournament; score and schedules

GIRLS GOLF

Division II district tournament at Sable Creek

The Irish are headed to the greens in Columbus.

St. Vincent-St. Mary snagged the third and final state qualifying spot Thursday at the Division II district tournament at Sable Creek Golf Course in Hartville. The Irish finished with a round of 379, finishing behind Champions independence (361) and runner-up Hawken (363).

Junior Raygan Hoover led the way for the Irish with a round of 81, tying for fifth place in the individual race. Junior Reeser Latta (93), freshman Caitrin Coyle (97) and freshman Rylee Hoover (108) also had scoring rounds ahead of STVM.

Hannoverton United’s Mati Fines and Ravenna’s Abby Retherford tied with rounds of 77. Fines then won a playoff to take medalist honors.

