Stunning Video Shows Gunshots Ring Out At Oklahoma High School Basketball Game

A shooting at a high school basketball game was caught on film as players and spectators ran for cover when Gunshots rang out Tuesday night.

Following the finish of a boys’ basketball game between Del City High School and Milwood High, the suspect fired two rounds, and people in the gym were sent running for cover. The game’s two Broadcasters threw the live stream to a commercial break as they were shown ducking Underneath a table. The shooting occurred at Del City High School’s gymnasium, the John Smith Fieldhouse. Del City officials said the police are investigating the shooting and students would participate in online classes on Wednesday.

The Del City High School’s officials’ statement read:

After the completion of the boy’s basketball game against Millwood High School, a fight occurred and gunshots were fired inside the field house. The Del City Police Department is onsite and investigating the incident. We have made the decision to shift to a virtual learning day for Wednesday, Jan 18. We will continue to update our families as more information becomes available.

Maj. Brad Cowden of the Del City Police Department said police are looking over the security footage.

“We are still in the preliminary stages. We are reviewing surveillance video from inside the building,” Cowden said. “It’s going to take quite a while to go through all that information. Right now, we are just trying to preserve as much evidence as we can with the weather.”

Del City Police told KOCO ABC 5 News that one adult was shot and taken to a hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. Police have not made an arrest yet.

Del City High School officials said the shooting started from a fight.

