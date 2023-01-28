Stunning golf influencer and Paige Spiranac Rival Waiyi Chan posts steamy pics from Miami beach

WAIYI CHAN is intent on rivaling Paige Spiranac in the game of Golf influencing.

Paige is currently the No1 Golf influencer around, with 3.7 million followers on her Instagram page.

Waiyi Chan is rivaling Paige Spiranac's crown as the No1 Gold influencer

12

Waiyi Chan is rivaling Paige Spiranac’s crown as the No1 Gold influencerCredit: Instagram / @waiyi_chan
Waiyi posted some pics of her showing off her figure in a bikini

12

Waiyi posted some pics of her showing off her figure in a bikiniCredit: Instagram / @waiyi_chan
For her latest shoot she headed down to Miami beach

12

For her latest shoot she headed down to Miami beachCredit: Instagram / @waiyi_chan
Fortunately, Waiyi is based in Miami so a beach trip is not too long

12

Fortunately, Waiyi is based in Miami so a beach trip is not too longCredit: Instagram / @waiyi_chan
She added some extra snaps on her story

12

She added some extra snaps on her storyCredit: Instagram / @waiyi_chan
Waiyi has almost 34,000 followers on Instagram

12

Waiyi has almost 34,000 followers on InstagramCredit: Instagram / @waiyi_chan

But her competition appears to be growing fiercer and fiercer, with Waiyi one such challenger.

The 28-year-old model posted a number of pics of a recent trip to the beach.

Luckily for her, the beach is only down the road due to her being based in Miami, Florida.

In her latest post to Instagram, Waiyi, who is of Cuban and Chinese descent, showed off some poses in a colorful bikini.

Tom Brady admirer Veronika Rajek shows off killer abs in late night workout
NBA star looks like 'GTA character' before game and fans troll 'outrageous' look

And fans were left feeling hot under the collar upon seeing the steamy pics.

One fan said: “🔥😍 Hot mama!”

A second commented: “🔥 Someone put out the fire.”

A third declared: “Very sexy looking 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

CASINO SPECIAL – BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023

Another added: “Luv your smile and Curves 😍. Your attitude and confidence is always showing. ❤️”

The mum of two identical twins has almost 34,000 followers on Instagram.

Waiyi is another Rival to Paige’s crown, just like the UK’s own Lucy Robson.

Waiyi regularly posts daring content

12

Waiyi regularly posts daring contentCredit: https://www.instagram.com/waiyi_chan/
The golf fanatic also owns her own beauty company

12

The golf fanatic also owns her own beauty companyCredit: https://www.instagram.com/waiyi_chan/
She has previously left little to the imagination

12

She has previously left little to the imaginationCredit: https://www.instagram.com/waiyi_chan/
Waiyi is also a mum to identical twins

12

Waiyi is also a mum to identical twinsCredit: https://www.instagram.com/waiyi_chan/
Lucy Robson is the UK's answer to the golf influencer game

12

Lucy Robson is the UK’s answer to the golf influencer gameCredit: Instagram / lucyrobson
But they have a long way to go to catch Paige's 3.7 million follower base

12

But they have a long way to go to catch Paige’s 3.7 million follower baseCredit: Getty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button