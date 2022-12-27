Stunning Daniel Podence goal is straight off the training ground

Who doesn’t love a piece of technical genius? Drawing up a set piece that looks good in training and on the whiteboard is all well and good, but seeing it come to fruition on matchday is one of the best feelings in the world.

Wolves have struggled massively in 2022, going into the World Cup breaking dead last in the Premier League while playing some miserable soccer. The relegation candidates went down early in their first match back on Boxing Day but leveled the score with a stunning set-piece routine.

Just how Wolves drew it up. — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2022

Daniel Podence stood over the corner kick and initially played it short before it was subsequently sprayed towards the edge of the box to João Moutinho. The Portuguese midfielder took a first touch allowing the defense to step out a bit before playing a perfect ball over Everton’s backline and right to Podence who was unmarked after taking the initial corner kick.

The 27-year-old scored with a wonderful first-time finish before the Toffees had any idea what happened.

WOLVES WIN IT LATE IN STOPPAGE TIME!#MyPLMorning | #EVEWOL pic.twitter.com/5QY2fBgPBj

Podence’s goal is the club’s first in the league under new manager Julen Lopetegui who took over for Bruno Lage in the middle of November. His side earned three points with a 2-1 win on the day thanks to a last-minute winner by Rayan Aït-Nouri.

WOLVES WIN IT LATE IN STOPPAGE TIME!#MyPLMorning | #EVEWOL pic.twitter.com/5QY2fBgPBj

The former Real Madrid boss could not have asked for a better way to begin his Premier League career as he seeks to keep Wolves in the first division.

Despite the win, a tough test awaits Lopetegui’s side next week when Manchester United visits the Molineux Stadium.