Studying English Literature at St Mary’s University Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Event type All Event TypesAlumniApplicant DaysApplied PhysicsAquinas Center for Theological LiteracyAthleticsBenedict XVI CentreBook LaunchCareersCatholic MissionCenter for Applied Performance SciencesCenter for Bioethics and Emerging Technologies (CBET)Center for Catholic Education, Research and Religious LiteracyCenter for History and Public PastsCenter for Initiatives in Spirituality and Reconciliation (InSpiRe)Center for Irish StudiesCenter for Joseph Conrad StudiesCenter for Law and CultureCenter for Research and Development in Catholic EducationCenter for Research into the Education of Marginalized Children and Young AdultsCenter for Social Innovation and Global Public ServiceCenter for the Social-Scientific Study of the BibleChaplaincyCharityCommunityConferenceCorporateDepartment of Health SciencesDepartment of HumanitiesDepartment of Psychology and Pedagogical ScienceDepartment of Sport & Exercise ScienceDrama SchoolEducationEducation CPDEPACCEquality, diversity and inclusionFA Women’s High Performance Football CentreFaculty of Education, Humanities & Social SciencesFaculty of Sport, Allied Health and Performance ScienceFilmGender and SexualityGlobalisation, Governance and the Digital EconomyGraduationGuest LectureInaugural LectureInstitute of Business, Law and SocietyInstitute of EducationInstitute of Theology and Liberal ArtsLiteratureOpen DayPGCEPhilosophyPostgraduatePublic EventPublic LectureResearchResearch SeminarSchool of Arts and HumanitiesSchool of Education, Theology and LeadershipSchool of Management and Social SciencesSportSport St Mary’sSt Mary’sStaff NetworksStudents’ UnionTeacher TrainingThe Bakhita CentreUndergraduate Month Select MonthJanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram