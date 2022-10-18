Study Performance and Interactive Media Arts at Brooklyn College

This program isn’t for the faint of art.

Emerging artists and mid-career professionals looking to be challenged and Rethink their Productions from a range of perspectives will find Brooklyn College’s Performance and Interactive Media Arts program (PIMA) a great fit.

Drawing on all the opportunities that New York City presents, this intimate, Multidisciplinary Graduate program features working artists at the top of their game. PIMA students work in collaborative groups throughout their course of study, with close mentoring by Faculty members from a wide range of departments, including Art, The Conservatory of Music, Film, Television, Radio & Emerging Media, Theater, and Computer and Information Science.

The program emphasizes the use of technology as a means of extending personal artistic practice and facilitating cross-disciplinary collaborations. Students receive practical experience staging and producing live performances and interactive engagement. They grow with other students from diverse academic, artistic, and cultural backgrounds who will become professional contacts for life.

PIMA graduates have gone on to work on Broadway, in the opera world, in film, and in live performance in a wide range of venues. They are media designers, production managers, and performers of acclaimed works. Their Productions reflect the complex and diverse cultural needs of contemporary society. They are technologically savvy, well-informed about the place of the arts in today’s world, and socially engaged.

This two-year, Master of Fine Arts program is for those creating art that lives on life’s cutting edge.

For more information, visit brooklyn.cuny.edu.