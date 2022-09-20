Studio tour features 30 artists Oct. 7-9

Paintings are on display at the Sierra Nevada Invitational Art Show and Sale in the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Saturday. Photo by Kurt Hildebrand.

Fourteen Studios with 30 artists are Featured on the second annual Carson Valley Art Studio Tour.

All artists will have some of their work for sale. The tour includes the Studios of painter Teri Sweeney; mixed media paintings and jewelry artist Pam Brekas; western watercolor artist Sheri Greves-Neilson; oil artist Barbara Gustafson; watercolor painter La Vonne Vasick; Copper Kiln Pottery artists Sharon Randall and Lorraine Felix; photographer Sue Woskow; watercolor and silk artist Lee Lewis; pastels, oils and sculpture artist Roger Kinnaman; photography and tintype artist Rielynn Lunde; watercolor artist Tina Forkner; and Potter Michelle Mulligan. There will be three artists at the Carson Valley Historical Museum and four artists at the Gardnerville Station. Several Studios have more than one artist, but all artists and their work are Featured on the tour website CVASTour.org.

The tour website includes an interactive online map and downloadable file with the studios, galleries and information and art examples for individual artists.

The website also includes a schedule of special demonstrations and music features. Those who visit eight studios become eligible to win free art. Printed maps will be available in late September at the Carson Valley Arts Council, 1572 Highway 395-A, Minden, and participating galleries.

The six galleries represent more than 100 local and regional artists are supporting the Carson Valley Art Studio Tour and will be open that weekend with special demonstrations and features.

The galleries include:

East Fork Gallery represents more than 40 local artists. http://www.eastforkgallery.com/

Carson Valley Arts Council Gallery features a new exhibition every two months highlighting local artists. All exhibits are highlighted on CVAC’s website https://www.cvartscouncil.com/

Heartstrings Gallery features unique gifts and original artwork. https://www.facebook.com/heartstringslee

Art Gallery @ Prism is a contemporary space for Sierra Nevada Regional artists to exhibit their work. https://www.artgalleryatprism.com/

Gadzooks! . . . A Creative Place represents more than 35 artists from jewelry, photography and watercolor to oils, tole painting, gourds and glass. http://gadzooksnv.com

The Genoa Gallery features 14 local and regional artists from watercolors to photography and oils. http://TheGenoaGallery.com

“Special thanks goes to the galleries and sponsors of the 2022 Carson Valley Art Studio Tour,” Arts Council Director Sharon Schlegel said.

Other sponsors include Custom Framing and Design of Gardnerville, Brian Fitzgerald, BDR Construction, Mort’s Auto Body, Sierra View Dental Center – Dr. Timothy T. Pinther, Heritage Bank, Frances C and William P. Smallwood Foundation, Bike Habitat, Guild Mortgage, Double J Auto, Douglas Democrats/Douglas Democratic Women, Carson Valley United Methodist Church, Coffee on Main, and M Scott Properties Inc.