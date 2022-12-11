Studio reinterprets ‘The Grinch,’ brings holiday cheer to Athens | Arts & Culture

While only in its second year, The Studio Athens, a local Performing arts space and dance studio that Promises “Arts for All. All for Arts,” took on the task of producing a two-act dance recital at the University of Georgia Fine Arts Theater this weekend, a twist on a familiar favorite, “The Grinch.”

Complete with tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary and hip-hop, as well as singing, the show aims to include all facets of what the studio celebrates as well as a different interpretation of the story and of the holiday season. With a “Whotique” in the lobby selling tutus, shirts, Pointe shoes, gift certificates and more, audiences were clued into the fantastical world of Whoville.

Ana Hallow, the dancer playing the Grinch’s sidekick, Max, enjoyed many different parts of her character.

“I just love Max’s energy,” Hallow said. “It’s like a golden retriever-type.”

But for Hallow and other cast members, the most fun part of playing their characters was sharing the stage with the Younger dancers.

Marlea McCart, the dancer who played Cindy Lou Who, and a dancer since she was 3 years old, says that is what makes the show so unique.

“It’s the fun of the kids and all the different styles of dance we have, [as well as] all the different ages,” McCart said.

Hallow agrees, as Max’s role included a number titled “Christmas is Going to the Dogs/I Want a Puppy for Hanukkah” where she danced with several Younger Dancers who played her “puppies.”

Hallow also said the diversity of Storytelling made the show fresh. “You’re not just watching us perform choreography,” Hallow said. “There’s narration, live singing and even acting within our roles. We dance but we also act as well.”

The acting included a narration outlining the story between scenes, the Grinch speaking to the audience, and characters such as Cindy Lou Who and Max feigning emotions such as happiness about being invited to a Christmas party or disgust at seeing the Grinch.

Live singing was provided by Wynter Bishop, Waverly Noble and Lucille King who often provided the music each solo dancer performed to.

The Studio Athens also provided seamstresses, hair and makeup for the show which erred on the side of sparkly, Christmassy and bright. When asked if Hallow made her own costume she laughed and said, “Well, they did all of that. They did a lot of it.”

With a whopping 13 weeks of rehearsal and the continued dedication to “do all of it,” The Studio Athens hopes to make the grand production an annual event for families to enjoy for years to come.