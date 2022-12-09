Studio Bob Christmas Party benefits arts, Toys for Tots

PORT ANGELES — A Christmas Party at Studio Bob on Saturday will benefit the Port Angeles Arts Council and Toys for Tots.

The party at Studio Bob at 118½ E. Front St., will start at 5 pm and go on until 8 pm

Those who bring an unwrapped toy will get in for $5. Well toy? $10.

Music will be by Tin Sandwich and 3 Too Many. The Olympic Peninsula Authors will present An Ekphrastic Event, Poetry about works currently hanging by Nancy McFaul, with live readings.

Food, music, poetry, dancing and Santa are all planned.

Three Too Many have been playing covers of high-energy rock and roll for nearly a decade at venues and events across the North Olympic Peninsula and Bellingham. Their dynamic set lists draw on a wide range of hits from the ’60s through current radio favorites, with an emphasis on dance-oriented alternative rock of the millennium.

Sharon Thompson shares lead vocals with bassist Jeff Anderson, while Steve Anderson drives the drums, with Mike Maxwell and Jeff Clark on dueling guitars.

This will mark a milestone performance as Jeff Clark’s Farewell gig with the group following his relocation to Anacortes.



