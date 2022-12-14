Studio Arts Boulder breaks ground on state-of-the-art second facility – Boulder Daily Camera

Boulder is home to many diverse artists, with approximately 4,500 creatives living in this vibrant city at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Studio Arts Boulder has broken ground on a second state-of-the-art location at Diagonal Crossing in Boulder. The 12,500-square-foot space — designed by Barrett Studio Architects — promises more room to better serve a growing community of innovators of all kinds.

“It will double our capacity for students in ceramics,” said Aaron Winston, artist and artistic director of Studio Arts Boulder. “In addition, it will provide instruction in four other mediums for people in the area — printmaking, woodworking, metal and glass. It also will allow us to expand existing Outreach programs.”

Currently, Studio Arts Boulder operates out of a historic firehouse-turned-art-space located at 1010 Aurora Ave., on University Hill, known as Boulder Pottery Lab. It will continue to do so, but organizers are looking forward to this new significant chapter in the organization’s evolution.

In addition to hosting classes and camps in that space for decades, organizers have been consistently committed to making art accessible to all. By partnering with Nonprofits and agencies, they have brought free programs to 45 sites across the region — allowing disabled individuals and survivors of domestic abuse to tap into the Joy of creating.

The Legacy of Studio Arts Boulder goes back to Boulder Pottery Lab founder, the late Betty Woodman, a CU Professor and renowned ceramicist, who in the 1950s had a desire to allow others to transform lumps of clay on the wheel and fire up the kiln.

Woodman convinced the City of Boulder to have its recreational ceramics program in the decommissioned Fire Station No. 2 is University Hill. Her students went on to form the Boulder Potters’ Guild, a nonprofit co-operative studio that has been thriving for over 50 years.

In addition to Enhancing Boulder’s art scene, Woodman also excelled in her own artistic pursuits and has received recognition worldwide for taking the art of ceramics to a new contemporary tier. In 2006, she was the first living female artist to have her work honored with a retrospective at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

“Studio Arts Boulder is a dynamic organization,” said Linda Ciampoli, capital campaign manager for Studio Arts Boulder’s expansion. “The more one digs into what SAB offers within Boulder and throughout the Front Range, the more Meaningful their new community art center becomes. That meaning shows up in the free programs offered to dozens of partner service organizations, in free classes for adults with brain injuries and in the safe space offered to teens facing homelessness.”

Unpretentious and inclusive, Studio Arts Boulder is rooted in bringing art forms to marginalized groups that lack access to them elsewhere.

“Today, 65% of all SAB students are from low-income families,” Ciampoli said. “This is a place where phones stay in bags while kids’ hands are active while creating. They are talking, laughing and problem solving together. Kids literally cheer each other on when learning to throw or hand-build with clay. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”

Along with the five main teaching studios, the new space will boast an array of aesthetically pleasing and inviting pockets. Plans include an outdoor gathering plaza, sculpture pads, a gallery and event space for studio art exhibitions and a rooftop terrace that provides views of the Flatirons.

“This capital expansion will increase the organization’s reach from the current 3,500 students each year to an estimated 15,000 students annually,” Ciampoli said. “The expansion will add over $2.2 million annually to our local economy, support over 81 full-time employment jobs in our community and contribute $1.6 million to local household incomes.”

In addition to being easy on the eyes, the new facility will be easy on the Earth’s resources.

“The fact that the building itself is a sustainable gem employing geothermal, solar, daylighting and energy-recovery ventilation systems hit all the reasons I wanted to do my part in supporting towards its success,” Ciampoli said.

While the $1.7 million plot of land that the new space will rest on was donated, there is still much to raise.

“This is also a voter-approved 2017 Community, Culture and Safety Tax (CCS) project, and SAB was recently awarded the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant,” Ciampoli said. “So far $10.5 million has been secured through these sources as well as individual donations, family foundation gifts and a construction loan.”

Significant fundraising is needed to see this project come to fruition. Earlier this month, a community launch party was held to help secure funding. While no events are scheduled yet, Ciampoli anticipates having more public events throughout 2023 in support of the fresh venture.

“Our immediate funding goal is $1.2 million, but our Ultimate goal is to be debt-free at the end of construction,” Ciampoli said. “To do that we need to raise $5.2 million. A debt-free community center for the arts will allow us to significantly increase our programming, making a lasting mark for the region.”

Those interested in donating to the expansion can do so by visiting coloradogives.org/story/Sab-Capital-Campaign.

“I think the Founders of Studio Arts Boulder held a long vision to offer programs that weave multiple art forms into a single creative project,” Ciampoli said. “This new building will make that possible. There is no building like this in Colorado, and few in the country, where local Residents can access hands-on studio art programs through a pay-what-you-can tuition structure in five studio art mediums.”

The new Studio Arts Boulder space is on schedule to be completed by 2024. Organizers are excited to welcome community members into its doors at that time and will celebrate with a big grand opening to mark the milestone.

“The building itself will allow the organization to expand its offerings, which will positively impact our community in significant ways toward health and wellness, livability, workforce development and the economy,” said Ciampoli.

Diagonal Crossing will eventually also include affordable and market-rate apartments, a small retail bodega, a restaurant, a new facility for Meals on Wheels and a child care center.

Studio Arts Boulder’s new facility will be a spacious center where folks of all ages and abilities can explore a handful of different mediums. It will also offer abundant parking, electric vehicle charging stations, bike path connectivity and bus stops just a block away.

“As an artist myself, I’m so excited for the possibility of having spaces and instruction in all of these mediums,” Winston said. “Outside of higher education, there is so little available.”