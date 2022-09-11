Studio 42: Art tucked away in an Enchanted Napa Valley garden | Arts & Theatre

ROSEMARIE KEMPTON



Studio 42, located at 3061 Cuttings Wharf Road, is new to Open Studios Napa Valley this year. With 200 pieces of art displayed throughout five outdoor garden rooms, it offers visitors a treasure hunt of discovery.

Both the art and the gardens were created by two talented and hard-working artists, Dona Kopol Bonick and her husband, John Bonick.

Kopol Bonick is an award-winning photographer who started Kopol Bonick Art & Photography shortly after coming to Napa. She has been photographing the people, places and wines of the Napa Valley for 20 years, both as a wedding photographer and photojournalist. Her images are in the di Rosa Art Museum and private collections worldwide as well as in many publications.

Bonick is a photographer and painter whose art has been featured in numerous galleries such as the Andrea Schwartz Gallery. He is also known for his 10-foot tall wine bottles made with grape vine cuttings Featured at the first BottleRock. Since then, he has been commissioned by multiple clients to do more, so there are quite a few of his wine bottles throughout Napa Valley and elsewhere.

Upon arrival, visitors enter Kopol Bonick’s light-filled photo studio before stepping outside onto a manicured path leading to the gardens. An ancient oak tree and other big trees provide shade. Tall Hedges from Escallonia and Cherry Laurel plants separate the garden rooms and form a Perimeter around the Alice in Wonderland room and the labyrinth.

Walking beneath a wide trellis covered by Lady Banks roses feels like traveling through a magical plant tunnel. Overhead, the twisting vines on the trellis resemble a large abstract painting.

“Our son, Max, drew the design for this trellis and took it to the ironworker. It only took five years for plants to cover this,” she said during an interview and tour of the gardens last week.

On the other side of the vine tunnel is a large grass covered opening with a stage at one end.

“Our sons would perform here when we gave parties,” Kopol Bonick said. “Max, is a well-known multi-instrumentalist jazz musician and composer. They played at ABC Bakery every Sunday and at Silos.”

Discovering the Splendor of these gardens can inspire identification with the character of 10-year old Mary Lennox from the classic children’s novel “The Secret Garden,” written by Frances Eliza Hodgson Burnett.

“Everything you see, we put in,” Bonick said. “This didn’t exist.”

“Yes, it was in pretty bad shape 20 years ago,” Kopol Bonick responded.

Before the couple bought their eight-acre property in 2002, it was a horse pasture with an old building.

The art-filled gardens occupy one acre of their property. They use organic fertilizer to keep plants green rather than using lots of water. Kopol Bonick, who pulls weeds by hand, does the gardening but has a gardener come once a week to trim the hedges.

“We had to have the gardener take the hedges down three feet last year. They were monsters,” Bonick said.

“You can’t maintain them when they are that tall,” he added.

Their vision and passion for creating and maintaining their beautiful gardens is strong. “It is a creative process, just like photography. I love creating,” Kopol Bonick said. “It fills my soul.”

The couple also have an Asian pear farm and a vineyard on their property. They sell the fruit, and John makes wine from the grapes. Their wine is called Art House wine.

Bonick’s renovated Vineyard art studio, built in the 1800s, is not included on the tour, but his paintings can be seen in the gardens during OSNV.

Much of his work is large such as the 8-foot by 3-foot aluminum series that he did for Floral Springs Winery and his 6-foot tall abstract paintings. He said he is inspired by the nearby agricultural life he sees Everyday – “the vines, growth, and channels of energy.”

Near the entrance of their property, two large art pieces can be seen. Ivy is giving new life to Bonick’s 10-foot wine bottle sculpture as it entwines with the grapevine cuttings

“Metamorphosis,” the other piece, was created by Kopol Bonick for the Napa Art Walk.

Some of the couple’s art is mixed media that they have collaborated on together.

Kopol Bonick’s photos showcase the fine art photography she has done over three decades as well as her commercial photography.

Some black and white Vineyard scenes were shot with infrared, making the greens appear white and the blues very dark, which gives them a stormy, moody look. “I did those from my own darkroom,” she said. “I loved doing this in the darkroom, but now I work digitally.”

Although some of the shots in her film noir series appear to be taken in a city, they were all done in Napa and Sonoma with “gorgeous friends.”

Over the years, she has often been commissioned to photograph well-known people.

“Dona photographed the Francis Ford Coppola Christmas several years ago at their house,” Bonick said.

“Directing five directors (at the Coppola event) was a little intimidating, but they were totally gracious. Once you start working, the jitters go away.” Kopol Bonick responded, laughing.

The couple met in Chicago where she grew up, and they moved to San Francisco in 1980 before moving to Napa years later. They both feel grateful to be doing what they love to do.

“I always wanted to be an artist since I was 12 years old,” Bonick said.

“I never imagined that I could do it (photography) for a living, but I’ve been very fortunate,” Kopol Bonick said. “I have wonderful clients, and my business was all word of mouth for 30 years.”