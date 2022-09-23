Studer Nets Game-Winning Goal to Lift Mountaineers Over Chanticleers

BOONE, NC – With the match tied at 1-1 in the 81stSt minute, senior Hayley Boyles fed a cross in from the right wing, and freshman Shannon Studer delivered it into the back of the net to lift App State over Coastal Carolina, 2-1, Thursday at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.

Studer’s goal came less than a minute after the Chanticleers (1-6-2, 0-2-0) had tied the score, and went down as her second game-winning goal in as many games, after she scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over ULM on Sunday. She now has accounted for six points on the season with two goals and two assists.

App State opened the scoring in the 46thth minute when senior Emma McGibany scored her first goal of the season, putting away a cross from junior Brecky’s Monteith to give App State a 1-0 advantage.

The Mountaineers (3-3-4, 2-0-0) out-shot the Chanticleers 20-7, including a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal. Monteith led the way with seven shots. App State also took all four corner kicks in the match.

While goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston only made one official save, she did smother a rebound with two minutes left that prevented an own goal from being scored off a Coastal Carolina set piece.

App State will play their first conference road contest Sunday, as they travel to Marshall for their first meeting with the Thundering Herd as members of the Sun Belt Conference. First touch is slated for 1 pm and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.