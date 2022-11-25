Students share traditional dance, crafts and Storytelling during the Iñupiaq Fine Arts Festival

To the sound of drumming, several women in colorful atikluks and fur-trimmed gloves moved elegantly in the center of Utqiagvik’s Tuzzy library. They performed the Inupiaq motion dance – a song and dance that tells one’s own experience with nature or everyday life.

“The students performed with much grace and the performance caught everyone’s attention,” said Vernon Elavgak, who was drumming at the event. “I think it went really great.”

The dance was a part of the Inupiaq Fine Arts Festival on Nov. 17. The event included Inupiaq dancing and drumming, Storytelling and presenting traditional arts and crafts, said Ilisagvik College Inupiaq Studies Assistant Professor Jerica Niayuq Leavitt, who Hosted the festival. The purpose of the Inupiaq Fine Arts Festival is for college students to present and perform, showcasing what they’ve learned that semester, she said.

“It’s important to host events such as this to show all of the great things going on in Inupiaq Studies,” Leavitt said. “They are part of the revitalization of traditional knowledge.”

The dance group led by Leavitt performed three songs with the drum: the Beautiful Swan, Tinnun, or My First Plane Ride, and Welcoming the Sun Back. Elavgak used a drum made of parachute fabric, oak wood, and imitation ivalu which would normally be a traditional Caribou Tendon braided line.

“I decided to participate because drumming, dancing, and singing was instilled in me by my parents and it has become my life’s passion and therapy,” he said.

The event brought together about 60 in-person participants, including students, staff, Faculty and community members. About 10 more people joined the 2-hour event via Zoom.

Besides dancing and singing, students taking Inupiaq Studies classes showcased their traditional and contemporary skin sewing skills at the festival. They presented beaded qupaks and carved qulliqs, or traditional oil lamps.

They also shared knowledge about Arctic plants, showcasing a Healing salve they made using sargigruaq, or stinkweed, as well as Jelly or jam and their Driftwood carvings.

In the Inuit Storytelling part, students brought ancient Tales to life by using props and creating a video. They chose the book “Nunamiut Unipkaanich,” or Nunamiut Stories, by Elijah Kakinya and Simon Paneak.

“It’s great to hear from students,” Leavitt said. “Many of them get out of their comfort zone to speak in front of an audience.”