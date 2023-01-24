Students play ball at Late Night at the Rec – The Argonaut

Over 100 students crowded the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center at its annual Late Night at the Rec. In the midst of a long, cold winter, the SRC provided a plethora of activities for students to enjoy indoors.

Jan. 20’s competitive night of games and sports included dodgeball, volleyball, Spike ball, basketball, rock climbing and gym equipment. This event was a success, with over a hundred students participating.

Of the events held at Late Night at the Rec, one of the most popular was the Dodgeball game, with over 40 people playing at a point. Some students even expressed desires for this Dodgeball event to be an annual event or casual competition.

To stay healthy and keep active, students can visit the rec center 6 am-10 pm Wednesday through Thursday, 6 am-9 pm Fridays or 11 am-7 pm Saturday through Sunday. Students can find the schedule on the UI Recwell events calendar for more fun activities.

Fun game of mini curling | Isaac Harrison | Argonaut

Students rock climbing at the late night at the Student Rec Center event | Isaac Harrison | Argonaut

Students playing a game of volleyball | Isaac Harrison | Argonaut

Students making passes of the spikeball | Isaac Harrison | Argonaut

A student casually observing a game from the sidelines | Isaac Harrison | Argonaut

