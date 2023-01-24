Students meet Inaugural poet: Chagrin Falls Schools Roundup

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — During the past month, Chagrin Falls School District students have met an Inaugural poet, taken the Noetic Math Test and showcased their laser engraving skills.

Plus, it’s time to register for kindergarten.

A Poetic visit

It’s Dec. 19, Bobbie Serensky’s AP English literature classes at Chagrin Falls High School Hosted a virtual discussion with Richard Blanco, President Barack Obama’s 2012 Inaugural poet.

According to Blanco’s online biography, he is the youngest, first Latino, immigrant and gay person to serve in this role.

Before meeting Blanco, Serensky’s class studied several of his poems, many from his third book of poetry, “Looking for The Gulf Motel” (2012).

Due to a generous grant from the Chagrin Falls Educational Foundation Student Board, Serensky immediately secured Blanco as a speaker.

Blanco relayed his enthusiasm: “This feels wonderful. I love connecting with high school students and am grateful for teachers who love poetry.”

Serensky could barely contain her enthusiasm when telling her students about plans to work with Blanco.

“I always look for opportunities for my students to interact with living writers. Working with esteemed poet Richard Blanco was truly a unique honor.”

Kindergarten registration begins Feb. 1

Kindergarten registration for the Chagrin Falls Schools opens Feb. 1.

Registration takes place online at www.chagrinschools.org. The forms can be found under the “Menu” header (How To … Register a Student).

Both half-day and full-day kindergarten sections are available. Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023.

Full-day kindergarten is tuition-based at Gurney Elementary School. There is a $200 non-refundable deposit required to hold a spot for your child for the full-day kindergarten class. All students who are signed up for full-day kindergarten before May 12 will be guaranteed a spot.

Questions can be directed to 440-893-4030, extension 4102.

Lasering in on engraving

At the Jan. 11 school board meeting, several Chagrin Falls Intermediate School students showcased the school’s new laser engraver, which was provided through a donation from the Chagrin Falls Educational Foundation.

Students are learning how to use the engraver in their innovation class with teacher Abigail Packard.

Five students attended the meeting to showcase their skills. In order to operate the engraver, students first learn how to use the graphic design software Canva.

Students Addison Sprenger and Grant Brugger walked the school board members through the process of how to tell which fonts and colors will work best with the engraver. After developing a creative project in Canva, they explained how they move their work to Glowforge, an application used with the laser engraver.

Student Charlotte Mullapudi explained how to correctly save a design and upload it to Glowforge. Finally, students Margaret Svette and Lily Maschke worked together to choose the correct settings in Glowforge so that the engraving will turn out practically perfect.

Testing their math skills

Students in second, third, fourth and fifth grade (for the first year) and sixth-grade advanced/gifted students competed in the fall 2022 Noetic Learning Math Contest.

Students in advanced/gifted math clusters in second and third grade, advanced math 4, advanced math 5, and cluster students in grades four through six were invited to participate.

There were two teams of second-graders (43 total students), two teams of third-graders (44 total students), four teams of fourth-graders (95 total students), three teams of fifth-graders (57 total students) and one team of sixth-graders (23 total students).

“Our advanced/gifted math students are truly maximizing their potential and elevating their learning experience through this contest,” said Becky Quinn, director of curriculum/gifted coordinator for the Chagrin Falls Schools.

“The test is challenging and truly measures our students’ ability to think outside the box and exhibit their mental stamina,” said Nick Leskiewicz, the district’s K-12 math coach.

The following students were award winners:

National Honor Roll Medal

The National Honor Roll Medal recognizes the top 10 percent of all participants in each grade. Students that were recognized include third-graders Silas Hardwick and Jake Sanson; fourth-graders Carter Wozniak and Romola Hicks; and fifth-graders Kenneth Kang, Jameson Byrne and Harrison Venezia.

Team Winner Medal

The Team Winner Medal recognizes the highest scorer of each team, who receives a medal and a certificate. Students that were recognized include:

Second grade — Team Tiger Winner: Jackson Wojciechowicz; Team Orange Winner: Braden Rutherford.

Third grade — Team Tiger Winner: Parker Lower; Team Orange Winner: Silas Hardwick.

Fourth grade — Team Tiger Winners: Chelsea Tattershall, Savannah Thatcher and Will Uehlinger (three-way tie); Team Orange Winner: Sloane Thompson; Team Chagrin Winner: Carter Wozniak; Team Mortimer Winner: Romola Hick.

Fifth grade: Team Tiger Winner: Kenneth Kang; Team Mortimer Winner: Harrison Venezia; Team Orange Winners: Kyle Novy, Oliver Riffle and Olivia Tallman (three-way tie).

Honorable Mention

The Honorable Mention award recognizes the top 50 percent of all students who participated at the grade level. These students received a certificate:

Second Grade: James Bearsley, Sammy Brown, Brendan DeJohn, Ben Dobies, Henry Erdman, Luke Geiger, Amelia Hanley, Harrison Hoynacke, Graham Igoe, Evan Joseph, Liam Joseph, Josie Kazaglis, Bo Liederbach, Paige Lower, Colton Marong, Aoibhe McAvinchey , Eilleen McGroarty, Cemil Morton, Judah Pace, Paige Ross, Braden Rutherford, Lincoln Stull, Jack Takacs, Peter Vehar, Lilu Wascak and Jackson Wojciechowicz.

Third Grade: Tate Canter, Soren Demming, Julia Detweiler, Liam Dixon, Elliette Edgerly, Luke Falbo, Olivia Falbo, Landry Glavic, Silas Hardwick, Blake Hoopingarner, Sofie Jacobson, Parker Lower, Michael Mooney, Sanders Nystrom, Archer Osborn, Patrick Quigg , Hadley Reed, Emma Ross, Jake Sanson, Vivian Self, Charlotte Thompson and Parkes Warren.

Fourth Grade: Brooke Angle, Margaret Baumgart, Abigail Bond, Jade Borger, Lauren Burns, Leo DeGeorge, William DeJohn, Harrison Doringo, Ryan Furlong, Ari Gross, Zayne Hamid, Kazuya Harvey, Ryerson Henry, Romola Hicks, Gabriele Hicks, Grant Houston , Tyler Johnson, Devan Lagemann, Daniel Lareau, Graham Linczak, Tucker Littman, Emerson Morton, Jameson Raleigh, Rachel Schaffer, Chelsea Tattershall, Savannah Thatcher, Sloane Thompson, Sam Turchan, Will Uehlinger, Gregory Warner, Miles Warren, Jack Wenham, Stella Wetzel and Carter Wozniak.

Fifth Grade: Jameson Byrne, Jacqueline Clegg, Cameron Demming, Preston Drum, Amelia Edgerly, Gwendolyn Fink, Daniel Flaiz, Logan Geiger, Madison Graves, James Hamerstone, Alexander Hardwick, Amelia Ingold, Jenneth Kang, Jacob Kumins, Cruz Lopez, Giavanna Marino , Zachary Martin, Mya Mihalek, Tiernan Moloney Kyle Novy, Henry Pace, Molly Quigg, Oliver Riffle, Robert Rugh, Nolan Schultz, Miles Stark, Olivia Tallman, Ryals Thompson and Harrison Venezia.

Sixth Grade: Henrik Nystrom and Jordan Apshago.

Read more from the Sun of Chagrin Solo.