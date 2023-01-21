Students maintain spirit of Krzyzewskiville in new era of Duke basketball :: WRALSportsFan.com

— It’s the first tenting season in Krzyzewskiville without the legendary Coach K leading Duke basketball.

Duke students say they are still excited even with the retirement of legendary head Coach Mike Krzyzewski. Many are big fans of first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer.

For years, Duke students have camped out before the Duke-North Carolina game. Lots of the students spoke about how the bonds of camping together mean even more than being able to attend the game.

More than 900 students have camped out for weeks before the “Battle of the Blues.” By Feb. 4, there is expected to be more than 1,500 students are expected to brave the weather elements in Krzyzewskiville.

“I’ve got my fuzzy socks that I bring out occasionally,” said Duke junior Josh Kramer.

Head-line monitor Didac Garcia-Grau explained the strategy of picking a tent.

“You buy the strongest tent you can on Amazon, and you throw the biggest tarp you can find on the market and you just throw it on top and hope it doesn’t rain too much,” Garcia-Grau said.

Kramer mentioned the importance of selecting a strategic position in Krzyzewskiville.

“We actually have a lot of engineers, so we’re on top of a drain,” Kramer said.

Garcia-Grau took a slightly different approach.

“Having an Eagle Scout or something like that is extremely useful,” Garcia-Grau said.

Garcia-Grau and fellow head-line monitor Emma Smith take pride in their roles in keeping students in order.

“Every time I try to explain what Emma and I do, people are like, ‘Excuse me, what do you do?’ and then you explain again, and they’re like, ‘No, no no, come again, you’re in tents for three to six weeks for a basketball game, and you’re in charge of that?'” Garcia-Grau said.

Duke superfans had to pass a trivia test to get a tenting spot.

“Everything is covered,” Smith said. “It’s like a 15-page exam. They have an hour to do it.”

Kramer said he’s ready for the new era with Scheyer.

“There certainly is a different feeling,” Kramer said. “Obviously, last year was so historic with Coach K having his final year.

“However, it is still Duke basketball, and it extends beyond Coach K, and we’re thrilled to have Coach Scheyer here and he’s doing a great job.”

Scheyer has visited the tents with donuts, coffee, and hot chocolate – a ticket into students’ hearts.

“I think that they feel a personal connection to him that they want to come out and support him in his first Carolina game at home,” Smith said.

On Monday, Duke fell out of the Associated Press’ Top 25 for the first time since 2021. The Blue Devils last played on Jan. 14 in a loss to Clemson.

For students like senior Jake Piazza, it’s not just about who’s on the court, but who’s in the tent.

“It was too good of an opportunity to be with all of my friends in our last few months and spending a lot of time together in the tent, but it’s been a really good experience with all of them,” Piazza said.

