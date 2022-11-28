Students in Oakland County Invited to Enter Financial Empowerment Arts Contest

(Oakland County Treasurer’s Office, Nov. 27, 2022)

Pontiac, MI—Oakland County Treasurer’s Office—in partnership with Oakland Schools, Flagstar Bank and the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency—announces the Financial Empowerment Arts Contest call for entries. The annual arts contest was formerly known as the Oakland County Treasurer’s Office Financial Literacy Arts Contest.

The arts contest is open to all Oakland County public high school students and entries must be submitted by March 17, 2023, at 4 pm through the Oakland County Treasurer’s Office website. Art submissions may include 2-D (drawing, painting, photography, mixed media, and illustration) and video.

“We encourage all Oakland County public high school students to participate in this year’s arts contest which enables students to showcase their tremendous artistic ability and creativity while learning about the importance of financial empowerment,” said Oakland County Treasurer Robert Wittenberg. “I also appreciate our continued partnership with Oakland Schools, Flagstar Bank and the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency.”

All entries will be judged on creativity, artistic execution, and the incorporation of the financial empowerment theme. Contest winners and Honorable Mentions will receive cash prizes from a $10,000 fund provided by Flagstar Bank. The cash prizes are $1,000 (first place), $750 (second place), $500 (third place) and $100 (honorable mention). During the last 11 years, Oakland County high school student winners and Honorable Mentions have received $110,000 in prize money.

“This is a great opportunity for Oakland County public high school students who love art to take up the challenge of giving visual expression to the concept of financial empowerment,” said Kim Goethe, director of Government Banking at Flagstar. “We love the fact that this contest helps us support our community by recognizing and rewarding the young people who are its future.”

The winning art along with all submitted entries will be displayed in the Oakland County Treasurer’s Office for a year and on the website. Additionally, the artwork may be displayed at a local Flagstar Bank branch.

“Merging financial literacy education and creativity is a wonderful way to teach students essential life lessons they need for future success,” said Oakland Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Wanda Cook-Robinson. “I’m grateful for our community partnerships that help make this opportunity possible for our Oakland County high school students.”

For more information or to review previous winners and submissions, visit oakgov.com/treasurer.

Pictured, from 2021 contest: : “Growth Through Financial Literacy” by Cameron Patterson of Lake Orion High School, and “Through Her Eyes” by Nichole Schroeder of Avondale High School.