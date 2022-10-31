Students Golf Institute of Trash Talking Collection

Students Golf is a fashion and lifestyle brand based out of Los Angeles inspired by the Relentless Obsession with lowering one’s handicap, poking fun at the absurd lengths we go to in the name of that pursuit. From new equipment and training aids to so-called swing gurus, loving golf can be a money pit.

With the Fall Collection “In$titute of [email protected]# Talk%ng,” Students Golf is here to fix your broken golf swing and keep you looking good in the process with a range of polos, tees, button-ups, fleece and accessories. Resonating with the familiar struggles of the average golfer, the collection features a number of tongue-in-cheek references to Imaginary organizations and businesses like the Better Swing Bureau (BSB) and Swing Mechanics.

Highlights include the Showtime Polo, a quarter-zip polo with a large, pixelated black and white graphic and a contrast collar. The same graphic is also used on the Showtime Shorts and Jacket, the latter of which comes in a coach’s silhouette with a Students logo printed on the back. Meanwhile, the Swing Mechanics Polo is a button-up work shirt with a red first aid logo and text that reads “We’re here for you when you need us.”

The full collection is available November 1st, 2022 at 10AM PST around the globe at 125 retail locations as well as online at Students Golf’s official website.

