Students and adults fight after CT high school basketball game

For the second straight night a high school basketball game in Connecticut ended with an altercation in the handshake line.

The boys basketball game between Middletown and Weaver held at Middletown High School Tuesday evening ended with a “fight involving both adult spectators and students,” according to a joint release from Middletown Public Schools and Middletown Police Department, released on the Middletown Police Department’s Facebook page .

“Tonight, at the end of the varsity Boys Basketball game between Middletown and Weaver High Schools, some student-athletes engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct,” the release said. “This turned quickly into a fight involving both adult spectators and students.”

There was one minor staff injury reported, according to the release.

“District and School Administrators, along with the Middletown Police Department, were able to quickly control the situation,” the release said.

The altercation takes place a day after a similar incident involving the Wilbur Cross and Bassick boys basketball teams, following their game at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The Middletown Police said they are reviewing video footage from Tuesday’s game to determine the cause and if future arrests are warranted.

The Middletown Public Schools administration said they are following district policies and protocols to fully address this matter; appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken, according to the release.

The release said Superintendent Vazquez Matos will be activating the school’s crisis team Wednesday and will be placing additional staff at the high school to support students and teachers following this incident. Additionally, there will be an increased police presence at Middletown High School.

Middletown defeated Weaver 74-56. It was the first loss of the season for Weaver.

“The game was a little chippy,” Middletown boys basketball Coach Eric Holley said. “The teams probably should have skipped the handshake line.”

Paul Augeri and Sean Barker contributed to this story.