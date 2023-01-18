Students and adults fight after CT high school basketball game
For the second straight night a high school basketball game in Connecticut ended with an altercation in the handshake line.
The boys basketball game between Middletown and Weaver held at Middletown High School Tuesday evening ended with a “fight involving both adult spectators and students,” according to a joint release from Middletown Public Schools and Middletown Police Department, released on the Middletown Police Department’s Facebook page .