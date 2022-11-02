Student Tailgate at Hokie Village offers new game day experience | VTx

“The Student Tailgate allows students to be a part of our game day experience that is really so unique,” said senior Miles Guth, the student project coordinator for the Student Tailgate. He touts the tailgate as not only a new fun option to pass time before the game, but also a way to acclimate to Virginia Tech and find new ways to socialize with fellow Hokies.

“We’re providing first-year and other newer students space to experience the same thing everyone else does,” he said. “You see two students who show up alone. Then they start talking and walking around with each other. And then we see them going into the game together.”

James Bridgeforth, Assistant vice president for student affairs and ExperienceVT, is part of the team responsible for planning and overseeing the tailgate. Among his priorities: getting student organizations involved to help students socialize and adjust to Virginia Tech.

“You’ll find that a big part of the tailgate experience is really social networking. It’s hard to make friends, and it can feel like the university is so big and intimidating,” he said. Groups such as the Latino Association of Student Organizations, a recent sponsor, greet students when they enter the tailgate. In addition, their presence alone demonstrates to the attendees that there are groups that represent students like them at Virginia Tech that they can join and interact with.

Bridgeforth also sees the tailgates as an opportunity to destigmatize seeking support services such as mental wellness. “We have a number of Embedded counselors in the residence halls, and they volunteer to come and connect with students in a different way. And it helps the students feel more comfortable when they need to come to us for help.”

Why choose the Student Tailgate over other game day activities around Blacksburg? Guth said there are plenty of reasons, the first being convenience.

“The location is huge. We’re directly across from the west entrance to Lane Stadium, so it couldn’t be simpler.”

In addition to the many giveaways, free food, and drinks at the tailgate, Mahdi cites the nearby live music as a benefit. “I love the music at the tailgate. It creates such a loud and fun atmosphere.”

When faced with the sheer volume of activities available on game days, deciding where to spend time before kickoff can be overwhelming. The Student Tailgate aims to solve this by offering a special pre-game experience in a low-pressure, dedicated space.

“In life, you get to decide what is a party,” said Sanchez-Moya. “And thankfully, this is a space by students and for students.”

The Student Tailgate, located at the rear of Hokie Village, opens 3 1/2 hours before each home game and ends 45 minutes prior to kickoff. Students need to present a Hokie Passport for admission and to receive the week’s freebies.