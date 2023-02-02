Student suffers cardiac arrest during basketball game in Detroit

DETROIT – Cartier Woods is a Detroit Public Schools Community District student who went into cardiac arrest during Tuesday night’s basketball game at Northwestern High School.

Woods was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital, where his family says he is sedated and on life support.

The family told Local 4 that he did not have a pulse after he went into cardiac arrest.

Doctors were able to bring him back, but he has yet to regain consciousness.

“I can’t believe it,” said Woods’ cousin Shkela Woods. “I can’t believe it.”

The 18-year-old is on life support, and his family is asking for prayers after the Northwestern High School senior’s heart stopped on the basketball court during Tuesday (Jan. 31) night’s game against Douglass High School.

“I was shocked because he was playing basketball,” said his aunt Dwanda Woods.

His aunt says he loved to hoop hence the Highlights posted to his Facebook page from a couple of weeks ago.

“Cartier is good, kid,” Dwanda Woods said. “He goes to school and plays basketball. That’s all he wanted to do is, keep up his career.”

So how does a good kid in good health heart stop?

No one knows the answer, but Doctors spent nearly an hour performing CPR to bring him back.

“Lovely, very mannerable, I’m so hurt,” said Cartier’s cousin Shantell Woods. “We just need people to pray for us, and hopefully, they pull through.”

Cartier Woods is sedated and on life support, and the family is praying for a miracle.

“All I can do is pray for him right now, and I need everyone’s prayers,” Dwanda Woods said.

Only two people are allowed at his bedside at once, but he’s got a lot of family there with him.

They are rotating in and out of there, encouraging him, and they’re asking you to lift him up in your thoughts and prayers as well.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Cartier’s medical expenses.