Student organizations host open forum to seek change in the Arts department | News

The Pencil Mileage Club, Women in Animation at CSUF and ACM Siggraph at Cal State Fullerton held an Open Forum Night in the Titan Theater where students and alumni were encouraged to voice their feedback for the College of the Arts.

One recurring concern from students at the forum held on Oct. 21 was a lack of class availability. Since classes are constantly full, it is difficult for many art students to graduate in four years. This also causes uneven schedules: A student may take a single class one semester and 18 units the next. This also requires students to take longer to finish their degree, requiring extra tuition fees and costs.

Additionally, some students said they are being provided with a curriculum that mainly consists of watching videos, at times without sound. Many students said this curriculum leaves them feeling unprepared for their careers.

Another concern voiced was a lack of resources. Students are expected to buy expensive materials for classes, such as their own Wacom pens, in lieu of an equipment checkout process. One student said that the College of Arts mishandled a situation where they did not notify photography students until the second week of instruction that they would not have a usable darkroom that semester, costing students upwards of $100 on Wasted materials.

Ramon Aquino, the president of the Pencil Mileage Club, Angela Reyes, vice president of the Pencil Mileage Club, Caitlin Potter, the president of Women in Animation and Yasmine Lee, president of ACM Siggraph Hosted the event.

Potter said that even though change may not happen right away, it could be made in the future.

“One of the things someone mentioned was that although the changes might not affect the current students, if we do get some changes to happen, it could affect future students,” Potter said.

Lee said having an open discussion about concerns over the art department is essential; she voiced her own dissatisfaction with how the art department runs and resonated with student complaints.

“Many of the complaints that students have also mentioned are something that I personally vibe with and I personally resonate with in my own personal experiences, both as a student and as also the chair of Siggraph,” Lee said.

Reyes said with her leadership role in the Pencil Mileage Club, she felt it was important to her to lead the club and use their platform to spread awareness of the issues the students in the art department face.

“If we want to change these things for ourselves, why not change it for others?” Reyes said. “We want to call out bad professors. We want to have more class slots. And if other departments can change, why can’t we change as well?”

After collecting responses from the attendees via Google Form, Lee said this data will be their playbook into evaluating what to do next.

“I can’t predict what they’re exactly thinking or how they may react to the feedback that we give them,” Lee said. “What I do believe is that this will inspire change and movement, especially within our student body. Hopefully using the platforms of the Clubs and our personal connections within the art department and the staff there we can use this to hopefully institute the first step moving forward.”