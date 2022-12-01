Student, employee performers needed for Noon Arts Concert – Jagwire

Ready to share your talents? The Augusta University Arts Council is looking for performers to participate in the Noon Arts Concert on Feb. 14.

Students, faculty and staff are welcome to attend and participate in this concert event, which has been taking place since 2001. Participants will be able to showcase talents such as singing, dancing, reciting poetry and playing instruments.

“The arts, in general, are important, and the Noon Arts concerts are a connecting experience that brings people of different cultures and backgrounds together,” said Jessica Cooley, Coordinator of the event and manager of Classroom and event services at Augusta University.

The concert will be from noon to 1 pm Feb. 14 at the Natalie and Lansing B. Lee Jr. Auditorium on the Health Sciences Campus.

Participants are encouraged, but not required, to perform Valentine’s Day-themed acts.

Attendees who bring a donation for the Open Paws student food pantry will be entered into a raffle. The raffle winners will be given roses, chocolates, Maxwell Theater tickets and more. The concert is free and open to students and staff.

The first 100 attendees at the concert will be provided with lunch.

The deadline for participant signup is Jan. 13. Those wanting to participate should contact Jessica Cooley.