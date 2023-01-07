Student Blog: Columbia College Chicago: Immersed in the Arts

As a young performer, it was always my dream to attend a prestigious, impossible BFA program at an academically focused school. However, as I grew as a person, I quickly realized that a traditional college experience just wasn’t for me. The first time I visited Columbia College Chicago was just a confirmation of those feelings, and I couldn’t be more grateful that I chose a non-traditional school to continue my education in the performing arts.

Columbia College Chicago is an arts school that is placed within the heart of the city, providing endless opportunities for a student to surround themselves with their art. As a freshman in my first semester with a double major in musical theater and comedy, I’ve already discovered Chicago to be a place full of opportunities to display my talents. In classes, teachers who work in their field of the performing arts educate with the context of their own experience, giving students a fantastic way to learn about the arts from current working professionals. In only one semester, I took Comedy studies from a teacher who works with Second City, dance from a professional actor and choreographer in the area, and Fundamentals of music from a renowned opera singer. These things are what initially set the school apart from every other program for me, and it’s what continues to draw me in as I advance in my education.

Although I work with artists in the school daily and opportunities outside the city are abundant, my only real complaint is in regards to performances within the school. Outside of class showcases and finals, it takes some serious searching to find performances to be a part of on campus. The college’s Theater department holds auditions for mainstage shows once every few months, which are highly competitive in nature and almost all of the final casts are small in size. Outside of mainstage opportunities, there are student-directed shows and new student showcases. These auditions are calmer and more straightforward, yet they are hard to find with very little advertising outside of being buried at the end of a Weekly newsletter. There are more than enough opportunities available in the program, you just may have to start with your sights set low and use a whole lot of determination to find an audition that’s right for you.

Overall, Columbia College Chicago is a school I would highly recommend. The Theater program itself takes some maneuvering to find your place, but the atmosphere is kind and supportive, and the department truly sets you up to make professional connections in the industry. Having only attended for one semester, I can’t say I know everything about the college or the arts programs- However, I can say that I Landed a professional gig that I previously couldn’t have imagined myself being cast in within only two months of my studies. I have no regrets about the school that I chose, and the upsides are far greater than the downsides. It truly is a fantastic program that transitions a student flawlessly into a future in the arts.