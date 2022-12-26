Student at Clemson’s Kinard Laboratory mixes art and science

Art and science may seem to be polar opposite fields of study, but Clemson University graduating senior Aidan Rhoadeswho earned degrees in fine art and physics, proves they can complement each other.

Rhoades created “Horizon,” a public art piece on display at the Kinard Laboratory of Physics and Astronomy.

“‘Horizon’ is inspired by blackbody radiation,” Rhoades said. “This is the phenomenon that explains why hot objects put off electromagnetic radiation, including visible light.”

It’s a partnership that started with the Presidential Leadership Institute bringing together Valerie Zimany, chair of the Department of Art, and Sean Brittain, chair of the Department of Physics.

“It fulfills exactly what PLI is supposed to do, which is to bring different parts of the University together for new collaborations and exchanges,” Zimany said.

Rhoades said that from a young age, he was always taking things apart to understand their inner workings. He Originally wanted to pursue an engineering degree but found the interdisciplinary nature of Physics to me more conducive to earning an arts degree.

Kinard Laboratories debuted “Horizon” on April 1, and since then it has been a conversation starter, Brittain said.

“Aidan’s creative work symbolizes the dynamic nature of the scientific enterprise, and the skills necessary to craft his piece were informed by the principles of physics,” Brittain said.