STUART’S GOAL SELECTED AS LE MOYNE COLLEGE PLAY OF THE WEEK, PRESENTED BY MCNEIL & CO.

Syracuse, NY – Last Wednesday on Ted Grant Field the Le Moyne College men’s soccer team took a 1-0 lead against #4 Mercyhurst University in the 16th minute when Cameron Stuart scored his second goal of the season on a shot from just outside the top left corner of the penalty area.

The Lakers scored later in the first half and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Stuart’s goal has been selected as the Le Moyne College Athletics Play of the Week, Presented by McNeil & Co., for September 12.

With 30 minutes remaining in the first half of Wednesday’s non-conference game Tom Henne (Hamburg, Germany/Gymnasium Buckhorn) sent a pass ahead in the path of Jack Goodrich (Kelsall, England/King’s School Chester) who was sprinting up the left wing.

When he was about 30 yards away from the end line, Goodrich provided service across the middle of the field. The ball was hit hard and bounced along the top of the 18-yard box directly into the path of Stuart, who was sprinting towards the goal on a straight-line path a few yards to the right of the center of the field.

Stuart had a defender right behind him, and his first touch was a mishit that sent the ball rolling well wide of the post and out of bounds for a goal kick.

Two minutes later Goodrich was in the same exact spot on the left wing when he slipped a pass down the line to Michael Sparkes (Glasgow, Scotland/St. Ninians) who gathered the ball in the left side of the Mercyhurst penalty area as a Lakers defender stood between him and the goalkeeper.

Sparkes chipped the ball in the air to the other side of the penalty area. It went over the heads of two Mercyhurst Defenders as well as Stuart, who turned and gathered the ball to retain possession for Le Moyne. Stuart dribbled out of the box with his back towards the goal and as a defender approached him he quickly cut towards his right shoulder, took a dribble with his left foot towards the middle of the field and just before he re-entered the penalty area, below the top line of the 18-yard box he took a shot with his left foot that was on target and sailed towards the back post.

The shot had a slight curve; it Flew beyond the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper and was tucked Underneath the cross bar into the upper left part of the net to give the ‘Phins a 1-0 advantage.

The Le Moyne College men’s soccer team (2-1-1) will begin NE10 Conference play on September 14 when they travel to The College of Saint Rose for a 3:00 pm match against the Golden Knights.