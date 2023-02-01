Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA annual campaign kicks off with goal to raise $180K | Local News
Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA’s annual campaign kicks off with a goal to raise $180,000 to help with placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs that include child care and fitness programming.
“Every dollar donated to the Y stays local, and has a positive impact on the people of our community,” said Jeanmarie Harty, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA board member. Harty was named campaign chair, ensuring the fundraising goal is met.
Each year the YMCA provides financial assistance and program subsidy to families and individuals for membership or programs such as child care, camp, sports and after-school programs.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, Editions of the Santa Maria Times.
