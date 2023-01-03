Struggles haven’t hurt Louisville basketball recruiting: Nolan Smith

When he first hit the recruiting trail as an Assistant on the Louisville men’s basketball staff, Nolan Smith said he “felt a lot of fear” from opposing programs.

More than eight months later, Smith has no fear that what’s happened since has hindered the Cardinals on the recruiting front.

“I don’t think (recruiting) has been affected at all,” Smith told media members Monday. “We’re still doing our job. It’s still Louisville basketball. We still have the Yum Center. We still have this great fan base, even though they’ve been very harsh on us right now. But we still feel really good.”

Feel-good vibes have been hard to come by on the court.

