Struggles Continue As Kansas Jayhawks Drop Third Straight, Falling 75-69 to Baylor

More than 48 hours later and the same problems that plagued Kansas against TCU on Saturday were prevalent against Baylor in Waco Monday night as the Jayhawks lost 75-69.

Kansas started the game with a turnover that LJ Cryer immediately converted into a layup. An and-one for Flo Thamba gave Baylor a 5-0 lead, and it didn’t get much better for Kansas. Gradey Dick hit a three, but would pick up two early fouls and sit for a long stretch of the half. And then the Bears answered with shot after shot.

A Jalen Wilson layup made it 11-7 before a three-plus-minute scoring drought by Kansas led to a 9-0 Baylor run. Kansas turned the ball over six times in the first 10 minutes while Baylor made four of its first nine from three. LJ Cryer scored 19 of Baylor’s first 38 points in the first 16 minutes. Dick and Wilson hit threes to cut the lead to single digits and Cryer answered with a three of his own each time. He was 5-7 from three in that run.

Kansas got better from offense with Wilson hitting shots and McCullar getting to the line, but Baylor kept making plays every time KU cut the lead to single digits but a Wilson jumper, missed Baylor free throw, and then two KJ Adams free throws with 6.4 seconds made it 41-34 at the half. Wilson had 14 in the first half, while Dick and McCullar both chipped in eight.

The Kansas offense came out of the half strong, getting into the paint for easy baskets. But the Jayhawks continued to struggle at keeping Baylor off the Offensive glass. Then a Wilson pass to McCullar for a foul and two free throws and then Dick drove hard to the basket after a Massive pump fake and finished an and-one. And just four minutes into the second half, Kansas was down just two after a 9-4 run to open the half and Baylor gave it back with a turnover.

The great ball movement continued and McCullar found Wilson for a three and the first lead of the game at 46-45. Kansas and Baylor traded body blows but then a series of questionable calls against Kansas gave Baylor a six-point lead. Baylor couldn’t stop hitting Threes and a one-point Kansas lead turned into an eight-point deficit in three minutes. Dick ended the run with another drive for his 16th point of the game and then hit a jumper for his 18th on the next possession. But an and-one by Adam Flagler extended Baylor’s lead to nine midway through the second half.

Bill Self got a technical for the second game in a row as the foul disparity grew with Baylor’s lead. A 1-12 stretch from KU made this one out of reach. Back-to-back baskets got Kansas back down nine and then a Wilson drive cut it to 68-61 with 3:30 left.

McCullar came up with a big block and was fouled, heading to the line for a one-and-one and making it a five-point game as part of a 10-2 run. But Kansas couldn’t grab a rebound and Baylor hit free throws to ice it.

Kansas heads to Lexington Saturday to face Kentucky.